Astro Bot: Who is the final secret bot?

Astro Bot contains 300 bots to discover, each of which are hiding in a variety of special levels and hidden stages. Once you discover every single bot, you might think you’ve reached the pinnacle of the mountain, and there’s nowhere left to climb. Spoiler alert for those who aren’t there yet: but you haven’t. There remains one final challenge for you to test your mettle against.

For those who don’t wish to be spoiled about the very final chapter of Astro Bot, now is the time to click away. You will eventually discover these secrets, but if you’d like to earn them, it’s best to come back later.

Once you find all 300 bots in the game, and you unlock every single puzzle piece, a golden statue will be built in your hub world. Head to this statue, and you’ll be able to create a wall of bots to take you to the game’s Master-level challenge.

This is a trying gauntlet that requires you to deploy nearly every platforming skill you’ll learn in Astro Bot. As a brief, personal aside, this challenge took me around an hour, and I completed the stage with tears of frustration flowing. It’s a tough bit of platforming, made every bit tougher due to its length – it requires around 4-5 minutes of absolute perfection.

To begin this level, you’ll have a relatively easy task. Skate over some ice, avoid the flames created by dual bells, and bounce to the next part of the challenge. Then, you’ll need to contend with a driller bird and bells and ice – and then move on to a segment with bombs, insta-breaking glass, spike creatures, and slimes.

From there, you’re running up walls, avoiding flames, avoiding more slimes, defeating a fire lizard, jumping across electric fields, avoiding electric enemies and more slimes, and then running across ice, avoiding a spike-ball swinging menace, and entering the final stretch.

Here, you climb up four platforms in the shape of the PlayStation symbols, and must then chart four courses of flying birds, each of which take the formation of those same PlayStation symbols. With heart pounding, you may finally reach the end of the course – after plenty of death, and a slowly-forming muscle memory.

So, you’ve made it! You’ve conquered the horrific beast that is Astro Bot‘s final stage. And when you bounce your way up the mountain, who do you find? The clue is in the name of the stage.

Screenshot: GamesHub

That’s right, it’s Chop Chop Master Onion from PaRappa The Rapper.

It does feel like a pretty random inclusion for a final 301st bot, but he is master of a dojo and has plenty of useful skills to teach. Besides, it’s in keeping with the wild, funny tone of Astro Bot. It’s silly, irreverent, and an absolute blast.

While you will need to work to earn him, Chop Chop Master Onion’s stage is a lovely cherry on top of a wonderful game experience. Finding him is well worth the effort you’ll need to put in.