Every major video game launching in July 2022

Following major video game news in June, we’re heading towards a relatively quiet period on the gaming calendar. But despite the subtle ambiance, there’s still a range of heavy-hitting video games set to launch this month – including some real gems, like Australian-made game, Wayward Strand, and the long-gestating Digimon Survive. You could use this month to finally catch up on your video game backlog – but if you’re looking for something new, there should be something here for you, too.

Here’s every major video game releasing in July 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

F1 22

Image: Codemasters

Release Date: 1 July 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

If you like cars, and you like them going fast, F1 22 will make your July. The latest title in the ongoing F1 series goes bigger and bolder with its simulation racing, now with a hefty dose of shiny ray tracing. There are 20 drivers in this franchise iteration, and 10 real-life teams, all of which should help you live out your grandest racing dreams – as long as you don’t mind getting smashed to bits, occasionally.

It seems this iteration of the game will include a fine-tuned AI system, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself being lapped by those pesky CPUs. Keep an eye on the grind, jump into the game’s Formula 2 mode (or Career Mode, if you’re feeling competitive) and you’ll be racing ahead in no time.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Image: Monkey Craft

Release Date: 7 July 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

Long forgotten 1990s platforming mascot Klonoa finally returns in July 2022 with Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, a collection that remasters Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil for modern consoles. If any old-school mascot deserves to make a re-appearance in the new console generation, it’s Klonoa – a character that has long gone under-appreciated, despite his charms.

Door to Phantomile and Lunatea’s Veil are both excellent adventures that hold up today, with whimsical graphics and cutesy characters feeling right at home in the modern gaming landscape. The Klonoa series hails from an extremely pure time in gaming, and you can’t help but feel joy looking at this collection’s classic and colourful gameplay.

XEL

Image: Tiny Roar

Release Date: 12 July 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

The oddly-titled XEL is a top-down adventure game that mixes sci-fi and fantasy into a story about a young protagonist named Reid searching for a long-forgotten past. Reid will need to explore widely, and gather as much material as she can in her journey, with only a small sword and shield for comfort.

The game includes a number of dungeons to explore, as well as environmental puzzles to solve – and while the art style does look wildly different, it appears the game will incorporate some elements of The Legend of Zelda, particularly Breath of the Wild (the clue is in the name of the game). The overworld here looks wild and detailed, and the action itself is very fetching. Like other titles on this list, XEL has flown under the radar – but it’s still well worth watching.

Escape Academy

Image: Coin Crew Games

Release Date: 13 July 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Escape Academy aims to replicate the feeling of being trapped inside a real-life escape room, in digital form. You play as a student in an academy that prides itself on escape artistry – and you’ll need to learn every trick in the book if you want to survive your experience.

A number of traps will present themselves in this adventure, with players required to solve a variety of puzzles to escape rooms – some of which are filled with advancing poisonous gas. If you die, you start over. But to win, you’ll need to find hidden clues, solve cryptic riddles, search every cloistered corner, and use every single one of your wits. You may not get to the end of every room, but each run is an invaluable lesson in this tricky game.

Stray

Image: BlueTwelve Studio

Release Date: 19 July 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC

Highly-anticipated cat adventure game Stray finally launches for PlayStation consoles and PC in July 2022. In this cyberpunk platformer, you’ll embody a lithe cat who must journey through hostile terrain, avoiding the watchful eyes of robotic sentinels, and find their way home. Each street you travel through is largely abandoned, making the entire journey a colourful and spooky trip.

While the game looks like a joy, the real star of this adventure is the cat protagonist. They’re brought to life in stunning beauty, with each strand of hair and quick movement shining in early trailers for the game. We’ll finally get to see the full glory of this gorgeous creature when Stray launches in July.

As Dusk Falls

Image: Interior/Night

Release Date: 19 July

Platform(s): Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

As Dusk Falls is an experimental new video game from developer Interior/Night that uses a realistic hybrid art style to bring its characters to life. Described as an interactive drama, this layered narrative follows two families across three decades as they experience hardship and joy. Players are able to make choices in this journey which will shift the narrative in a number of new directions.

Notably, this game uses a very peculiar art style – one that combines live-action performances with a painterly brush to create a ‘motion graphic’ feel. Every character is played by a real-life actor, with each sequence designed to bring you closer to the game’s story. While the style is fairly reminiscent of projects like A Scanner Darkly and Amazon’s Undone, we’ve rarely seen a video game that looks like this.

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Image: Herobeat Studios

Release Date: 19 July 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

Endling – Extinction is Forever is a puzzle-adventure game with a core message: we only have one world, and we shouldn’t waste it. In Endling, you play as a lone fox exploring a world that’s been devastated by global disaster. Lakes are filled with rubbish and oil, and there’s litter in every street and forest. Your job is to overcome these obstacles, and behold the future that awaits humanity if we let climate change continue unabated.

Beyond its important message, Endling is also enticing for its beautiful art style. Each movement in this game is fluid and gorgeous, with the fox’s tail twitching from side to side, and bobbing with every step forward. The lighting and shading are also phenomenal, and help to depict the game’s beleaguered world. While Endling has gone under the radar so far, it certainly looks well worth your attention.

Hell Pie

Image: Sluggerfly

Release Date: 21 July 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

Hell Pie is a quirky action-platformer that features self-described ‘bad taste’ gags and jokes – including, from early screenshots, what looks like vomiting demons, fleshy beasts, and religious iconography. The premise is fairly spicy to begin with – you play as a demon named Nate who is tasked with gathering the rancid ingredients for Satan’s favourite pie – but when you add in the game’s offbeat sense of humour, you’ve got a real recipe for shenanigans.

This game, on first glance, appears to be in the realm of Conker’s Bad Fur Day, but with extra layers of slime and bodily fluids. If you’ve got a weak stomach, it’s best not to apply – but for everyone else, Hell Pie looks like a horrible little blast.

Wayward Strand

Image: Ghost Pattern

Release Date: 21 July 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

Wayward Strand, from Australian developer Ghost Pattern, is finally set to launch in July 2022 after years of anticipation. This adventure sees you taking on the role of an intrepid young reporter as she journeys to a floating hospital to find out more about its residents and their stories. Using Casey’s skills, you’ll be able to interview people within the hospital, and also listen at doors to get to the bottom of deep mysteries.

Beyond having a gorgeous and whimsical pastel art style, the game looks like it’ll be a real joy – one with plenty of heart and humour. It’s also certain to tug on your heartstrings, but that’s a good thing. It’s rare that video games deal with complex topics like aging and poor health, and Wayward Strand looks like it’ll treat these subjects with a real sense of passion and grace.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 22 July 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is the second classic video game collection from Capcom – part of a series that aims to bring iconic titles to brand new audiences. This game actually contains 32 classic titles, including some lesser-known releases. If you’re a fan of arcade games, or even a fan of video game history, this collection is for you.

Some of the games included in this release are: Hyper Street Fighter 2: The Anniversary Edition, Super Gem Fighter: Mini Mix, Capcom Sports Club, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters, Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo, Pnickies, and Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, amongst a host of others.

Live-A-Live

Image: Square Enix / Nintendo

Release Date: 22 July 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Square Enix’s RPG Live A Live debuted in 1994 for Super Famicon in Japan, but never made it to the Western world. That’s set to change with the launch of a 2D-3D hybrid remake in July 2022 that brings the game’s action into the modern era. From refreshed colour palettes to improved action sequences, this remake aims to reinvigorate the tales of this adventure for a whole new audience.

The key twist of Live A Live is that it features multiple storylines and time periods, with each of the seven scenarios in the game following different characters and plots. When designing the original version of the game, Square gave each character to a different manga artist to design, helping to elevate game’s the diverse tone. There’s hope that this remake will finally give the Live a Live concept a better chance to shine when it launches in July.

Bear and Breakfast

Image: Gummy Cat

Release Date: 28 July 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

Bear and Breakfast, from developer Gummy Cat, is an adorable management simulator where you play as a loveable bear trying to forge a future for his bed and breakfast in the woods. The setup is simple and endearing: Hank (the titular bear) stumbles across an abandoned shack, and has the bright idea of setting up his own mini-hotel for any guest who stumbles into the woods.

Working with friends, you (as Hank) will make important management decisions, gather materials, decorate, and help keep your dreams afloat. This game looks to be one for fans of Animal Crossing and other wholesome life simulators. It’s also for anyone just looking for a cute little escape.

Digimon Survive

Image: Hyde / Witch Craft

Release Date: 29 July 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

Digimon Survive has had a long road to release, with the game reportedly changing developers in between major delays. It was originally set to launch in 2019, then 2020, then 2021 – but it will finally make its way to PC and consoles in July 2022. While the truncated development cycle has understandably given fans a reason to worry, this strategy-based Digimon adaptation could still defy ‘development hell’ expectations.

In the game, you’ll accompany a group of teenagers who get lost on a camping trip, and end up in the digital world where monsters roam. It appears the game will be a hybrid visual novel and tactical action game. If you’re a fan of Digimon or turn-based battlers, put Digimon Survive on your radar.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Image: Monolith Soft

Release Date: 29 July 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was originally set to be launched in September, but was surprisingly pushed up by a whopping three months – which puts its debut firmly in the centre of the calendar year. This sequel is described as a standalone experience in the world of Xenoblade, with a new cast of characters to befriend, and endless mysteries to discover.

You’ll be sent on a grand quest in this open-world adventure, with plenty of dazzling weaponry and treasures to uncover along the way. Expect flashy battles, deep dialogue, and high drama when this game launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in July 2022.

