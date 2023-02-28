All the biggest video game releases in March 2023

After a strong start to the calendar year for new video game releases, March 2023 is keeping the year going full steam ahead with a jam-packed schedule of new games. There are plenty of major blockbusters launching this month, from sports-adjacent titles like WWE 2K23, to period action games like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Importantly, March 2023 also plays host to Peppa Pig: World Adventures.

Elsewhere, we’re finally getting to see the Castlevania DLC for Dead Cells, alongside a Bayonetta origin story, new PS VR2 adventures, a wily spy-themed multiplayer game, and plenty of gorgeous, terrifying adventures between them.

Here are all the major video game releases for March 2023.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Release Date: 3 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest action RPG from Team Ninja (Nioh, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin), and it’s certainly one to watch if you’re a fan of the company’s fast-paced take on Dark Souls. In the adventure, you play as a nameless soldier fighting against historical figures and demons alike in ancient China.

The game is inspired by the classic story of the Three Kingdoms, and adapts real-life historic events into a fantasy retelling. If you’re looking for a new mythology to fall in love with, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a good-looking option.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Release Date: 6 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is technically a DLC expansion, and not counted amongst the month’s major video game releases – but given it’s a highly anticipated adventure, and one that hauls the Castlevania franchise back into relevance, we’re including it.

In Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, players will journey to Dracula’s Castle with Alucard and Richter Belmont by their side, and fight to overcome the many frights of the castle and its surrounds. With new enemies to defeat, a gothic realm to explore, and plenty of vampiric goodness this DLC pack is the perfect entry point to Dead Cells – and a welcome return to 2D action for the long-dead Castlevania franchise.

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Release Date: 8 March 2023

Platform(s): Windows PC, Nintendo Switch (9 March)

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo was surprise-announced in the Japan-only version of the latest Nintendo Direct. This Square Enix-developed title is an original mystery adventure that tasks players with exploring the unsettling Sumida Ward in Tokyo – a region plagued by terror and deadly curses.

You play as Shogo, an office worker who begins exploring the mythical ‘Seven Mysteries of Honjo’ as a joke. This quest soon unravels as strange deaths begin, and the mysteries take on a life of their own. Those who enjoy classic horror tales and/or visual novels should keep an eye on Paranormasight.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Release Date: 8 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse has been remastered for modern audiences, with this re-release reintroducing players to all the haunts and scares of the classic horror photography title. The game follows a young girl known as Ruka Minazuki, who returns to the scene of a traumatic incident to solve a mystery, and put ancient ghosts to rest.

As in other Fatal Frame / Project Zero games, this also revolves around using a special camera to explore a ghostly world, and using its power to hold back the spiritual tides. Along this journey, you’ll need to uncover the root of Ruka’s trauma, and keep your head firmly on your shoulders.

If you’re in the mood for more terrifying horror games after Fatal Frame and you own PS VR2, you can also enjoy The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR from 16 March 2023. This game is a rollercoaster shooter with plenty of jump scares and terror along the way.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Release Date: 9 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is an action-fantasy adventure that sends players on a quest for martial arts glory through lands populated by hulking beasts. The game is actually a sequel to the original two Zeno Clash games, and expands the exploration and combat of these adventures within a new world.

Players will roam the main hub of Zenozoik in Artifacts of Chaos, taking part in unarmed melee combat as they travel a semi-open world. Basically, it’s a game where you run around and punch people a lot – and that should appeal to everyone.

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

Release Date: 10 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

DC has quietly released a number of brilliant games for kids lately – with DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power being a notable success story. While there’s been a few missteps along the way, these kid-focused game releases are usually very colourful and fun. DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos should be more of the same.

In the game, you’ll play as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman as the heroes work together to take down Mr. Mxyzptlk, the mischievous elf-like DC character who really does cause chaos wherever he goes. The game is technically targeted at younger kids, but could prove to be a worthwhile adventure for all ages.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Release Date: 17 March 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a storybook-like action-adventure game that follows the witch Bayonetta as a young child. Unlike other Bayonetta games, Cereza and the Lost Demon has adopted a whimsical, colourful aesthetic that speaks to a brighter world. While the game is still action-heavy, and some sequences look to be just as violent as in the main Bayonetta games, the imaginative re-interpretation of PlatinumGames’ beloved world also houses a real sense of delight.

As you travel through each realm in Cereza’s formative quests, you’ll learn more about the witch and her powers, and how she became embroiled with the deadly Umbra Witches. Whether you’re a Bayonetta loyalist or new to the franchise, Cereza and the Lost Demon should be a wonder-filled experience.

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

Release Date: 17 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Peppa Pig: World Adventures is a major sequel to My Friend Peppa Pig, and while it’s easy to laugh at this adaptation, it’s still one of the most important game releases of the month. It’s rare that kids are catered to in the modern world of video games – and titles like Peppa Pig: World Adventures can allow them to feel included, and to learn as they play.

Read: My Friend Peppa Pig deserves your respect

As the title suggests, World Adventures will span the globe, taking Peppa from her home in Peppatown all the way to London, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hollywood, New York – and even Australia. In each region, she’ll encounter a range of activities, each of which will teach kids new skills and knowledge. If you’ve got a younger child in your life, consider checking out Peppa Pig: World Adventures this month.

WWE 2K23

Release Date: 17 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

The latest WWE 2K wrestling extravaganza arrives in March, in the form of WWE 2K23. This game is essentially a step up from prior years: a wrestling game with refreshed graphics, plenty of new modes (including a snazzy WarGames setup) and an updated cast of wrestlers.

It also features a new, insurmountable opponent in the form of Roman Reigns, who has been given a whopping 99-strength rating in this year’s release. Keep your wits about you in this wrestling sim, and you’ll be able to stomp through the competition as you frog splash and clothesline your way to victory.

Deceive Inc.

Release Date: 21 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Deceive Inc. is an upcoming multiplayer battle game where players must deploy spy skills and high-tech gadgets to neutralise other players in the field, and claim the title of ‘best spy’. There’s a range of tricks to deploy here, all of which should spice up gameplay, and differentiate Deceive Inc. from the raft of other online multiplayer games it will inadvertently contend with.

There are reasons to hope for the success of Deceive Inc. even in a competitive field, as it has a sense of style and ingenuity that feels rare. With elements from Hitman and others from Fortnite, it should make for a colourful, stylish romp that encourages creativity in each battle approach. Stay tuned to hear more about this game and its quest for world domination.

Tchia

Release Date: 21 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC

Tchia is an open-world adventure game set on a magical island filled with gorgeous sights. You play as wanderer Tchia, who can deploy a range of skills to traverse the island – even using magical powers to transform into animals and objects. With a cutesy, colourful art style, Tchia already looks like a real delight – but then you add in dolphin powers, and the ability to jam on a ukulele, and it looks so much sweeter.

The adventure has been inspired by New Caledonian culture, and features a deep story that aims to teach players more about the region, and the beauty of nature. It should make for a wholesome, warm experience for everyone.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Release Date: 23 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Window PC, Nintendo Switch

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is another island-hopping adventure featuring a cast of plucky characters. In this tale, you’ll take a troop of heroes on a grand quest to discover why a magical group of islands have surfaced near the peaceful town of Kurken.

With protagonist Ryza and her crew on the case, the new Kark Isles slowly open to reveal even greater mysteries – including a portal that houses a mysterious being, and whispers that hint at a wider conspiracy. These secrets will slowly unfold as Ryza and pals take on new threats, and eventually grasp the ‘code of the universe’. For a dose of high drama and high fashion, Atelier Ryza 3 is your best option in March 2023.

Resident Evil 4

Release Date: 24 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Resident Evil 4 returns this March, with a shiny remake designed to make the skin of modern audiences crawl. While this game maintains the same, horrifying atmosphere of the original adventure, it should be exponentially more scary, with more evocative visuals, and new survival-based gameplay elements.

In an early preview of this remake, we wrote: ‘One aspect that made the original Resident Evil 4 such a classic is how it balanced its different tones. It walked the fine line between chilling, tense encounters and thrilling combat that made you feel like a badass for coming out on top by the skin of your teeth … that’s been left intact with the remake, but with added dangers and the need to keep your resources in check.’ It all sounds very horrible – in exactly the right ways.

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Release Date: 28 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Crime Boss: Rockay City is a first-person shooter that sends players on brash missions to claim the throne of ‘King of Rockay City’. To accomplish this seemingly Sisyphean task, you’ll pull off a variety of heists and other crimes, accompanied by a crew of criminals. The wild catch here is that nearly every character is played by a major celebrity.

Michael Rooker is here. Kim Basinger is here. Danny Glover too, and Danny Trejo, and Vanilla Ice. And – perhaps the wildest inclusion – Chuck Norris. As you stomp through a single-player campaign, you’ll meet these glamorous folks, each of whom will give you a leg up on your journey to climb the criminal ladder.

Dredge

Release Date: 30 March 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

There’s always something a bit creepy about fishing, particularly out on the open ocean. If you’ve ever gazed into the water absentmindedly, and spotted something strange – a creepy shadow, a dark spot, a fin out of place – then Dredge is the eldritch horror fishing simulator for you. In this single-player adventure, you control a lonely fishing boat wandering out to sea.

The further you go, the more mysterious your journey becomes, as waters grow darker and strange shapes swirl beneath your rudders. While you start the game as a simple fisher, you’ll quickly discover there are far deeper secrets lurking in Dredge‘s supposedly ‘safe’ waters. Keep an eye on those shadows, and you’ll be able to keep your boat intact as this tale unfolds.

Way to the Woods

Release Date: TBC March 2023

Platform(s): Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Way to the Woods was announced for a March 2023 release at the conclusion of 2022 – and while we haven’t spotted any major updates since, it’s fair to assume creator Anthony Tan is sticking with this recently-announced date. Should that be the case, expect to see this experimental, Australian-made game very shortly.

Read: Victoria’s games industry continues to thrive, and other states must take note

After years of anticipation and a truncated development cycle, March 2023 could be the month that keen players finally get to dive deep with this gorgeous-looking tale of a deer and a fawn making their way through a strange, post-apocalyptic human world. Mysteries still lingers about this adventure, but they’re likely to be answered in due course.

