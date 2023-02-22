WWE 2K23: Every superstar rating revealed so far

The annual reveal of wrester ratings for the WWE 2K series is always a blast. It’s a chance to see how your favourite wrestlers rank in tangible terms, how they’ve grown since prior games, and what their chances are for the year ahead. While the number does not massively impact gameplay, it’s a determination of strength and ability, against other WWE roster members.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of WWE 2K23, 2K Games kicked off its latest ratings reveal in tandem with UpUpDownDown, the YouTube gaming channel helmed by WWE wrestler, Xavier Woods.

Over the course of two wild hours, and with the help of multiple guests, Woods and friends revealed a long list of highly-anticipated wrestler ratings – with some major surprises along the way. Perhaps the most exciting was that both Woods and former WWE wrestler Tyler Breeze will be selectable General Managers in the game’s MyGM mode. Breeze will also be included in the game’s main roster as a playable superstar, despite not being an active WWE wrestler.

Here’s every WWE 2K23 roster rating revealed during proceedings.

Note: Some ratings have not been revealed yet. This list will be updated as more details arrive.

WWE 2K23 – Men’s Roster Ratings

The current highest roster rating for WWE 2K23 has been given to Brock Lesnar (97) swiftly followed by The Rock (96) and The Undertaker (95). Notably, Roman Reigns is rumoured to have scored a record-breaking 99 – but this has yet to be confirmed.

On a more amusing note, it’s very funny to see Ezekiel rated 83, compared to Elias rated at 78, given they’re the same wrestler in different guises (although they are said to be ‘brothers’ in WWE canon).

Here’s the rest of the revealed ratings for the WWE 2K23 men’s roster so far:

AJ Styles – 89

Angelo Dawkins – 80

Austin Theory – 82

Big E – 88

Bobby Lashley – 92

Braun Strowman – 89

Brock Lesnar – 97

Butch (Pete Dunne) – 81

Carmelo Hayes – 82

Chad Cable – 77

Cody Rhodes – 91

Damien Priest – 84

Dexter Lumis – 80

Dominik Mysterio – 78

Drew McIntyre – 91

Elias – 78

Ezekiel – 83

Finn Balor – 87

Gunther – 88

Happy Corbin – 83

Jey Uso – 90

Jimmy Uso – 89

Johnny Gargano – 84

Karrion Kross – 86

Kofi Kingston – 89

LA Knight – 81

Montez Ford – 82

Omos – 82

Otis – 80

Rey Mysterio – 82

Rick Boogs – 75

Ricochet – 82

Ridge Holland – 81

R-Truth – 72

Sami Zayn – 84

Sheamus – 87

The Miz – 85

The Miz ’11 – 90

The Rock – 96

The Undertaker – 95

Tyler Breeze – 77

Xavier Woods – 88

WWE 2K23: Women’s Roster Ratings

The strongest members of the WWE 2K23 women’s roster are Becky Lynch (96), Bianca Belair (95) and Alexa Bliss (95), with legend Trish Stratus (93) rounding out the powerful quartet. While these ratings are well-earned, there is one member of the women’s roster who has unfortunately missed out on greatness.

Rhea Ripley deserves far better than an 87, particularly given her dominance in recent WWE storylines. She’s wrestled women. She’s wrestled men. As the secondary leader of the Judgement Day faction, she deserves a much greater spotlight.

If you can swallow this injustice, read on for the full list of WWE 2K23 rating reveals for the women’s roster:

Alexa Bliss – 95

Asuka – 89

Bayley – 91

Becky Lynch – 96

Bianca Belair – 95

Chyna – 88

Dakota Kai – 80

Gigi Dolin – 81

Iyo Sky – 82

Jacy Jayne – 80

Katana Chance – 79

Kayden Carter – 76

Liv Morgan – 86

Natalya – 82

Queen Zelina – 74

Raquel Rodriguez – 83

Rhea Ripley – 87

Shayna Baszler – 82

Shotzi – 75

Trish Stratus – 93

Stay tuned for the latest updates and reveals from 2K Games.

WWE 2K23 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 17 March 2023.