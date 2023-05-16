Wholesome Direct returns in June 2023

Wholesome Direct, the cosy games showcase spotlighting new and upcoming hits with colourful, vibrant themes and uplifting vibes, is set to return in June 2023, amidst the rush of Summer Game Fest. This year’s showcase will include an hour of trailers and gameplay reveals, with 70+ games set to appear.

If you’re looking for your next cosy farming sim, adventure game or puzzler, you should certainly make time for Wholesome Direct. With many of the more ‘mainstream’ Summer Game Fest showcases tending to focus on hyper-real and gritty blockbuster adventures, Wholesome Direct typically provides a fresh breeze of shorter, sweeter, and more colourful journeys.

No matter your personal tastes, it’s usually a nice palate cleanser that reveals the true scope of the modern games industry.

🌻 Wholesome Direct will premiere Sat, June 10

⏰ 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CET

✨ See the future of cozy and uplifting gaming with an hour of exclusive footage and announcements from 70+ amazing indie games!! pic.twitter.com/15mkewJ0PS — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) May 15, 2023

Read: 5 relaxing cozy games to play when you feel overwhelmed

So far, a handful of games have been revealed for this year’s Wholesome Direct – Wood & Weather from Melbourne-based studio Paper House will appear during the showcase, alongside news and announcements from Visai Games (Venba), Subliminal (Button City), FreetimeStudio (Garden Witch Life), Star Garden Games (Word Factori), Lululu (Henry Halfhead), and plenty more.

How to watch the Wholesome Direct in June 2023

Wholesome Direct returns on 10 June 2023, and will be available to livestream on Twitch and YouTube. Here’s how the show’s time zones work out around the world:

Australia – 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (11 June)

– 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACST | 12:00 am AWST (11 June) New Zealand – 4:00 am NZST (11 June)

– 4:00 am NZST (11 June) United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (10 June)

– 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (10 June) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm CET | 5:00 pm BST (10 June)

You’ll be able to stay tuned to all the announcements via the Wholesome Games Twitter.