Summer Game Fest 2023 will feature PlayStation, CD Projekt, more

Summer Game Fest organiser Geoff Keighley has certainly been busy behind the scenes of this year’s upcoming show. As revealed on Twitter, a vast array of game and entertainment companies have officially signed on to present during Summer Game Fest 2023 – including heavy-hitters like Disney, Netflix, Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam.

While the lineup announcement does not go into specifics about what to expect during this year’s show, there are some assumptions we can make, based on the companies signed up to showcase.

CD Projekt is part of the lineup, for example – and it’s fair to assume the company will be presenting more about its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion DLC, Phantom Liberty. While several trailers have hyped up this tale, we’ve yet to hear of a firm release date. Summer Game Fest could play host to this grand reveal.

Disney has plenty it could show off, given its recently renewed commitment to the world of video games. It has several announced (and some mystery) Marvel games in the works with studio partners, including a Captain America and Black Panther team-up game, so we could see more of these projects shortly.

Then there’s Capcom, which is gearing up to launch Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal, Devolver Digital, which will host its own game showcase during Summer Game Fest, and Square Enix, which is on the cusp of releasing Final Fantasy 16.

☀️🎮🎉 #SummerGameFest szn is almost here.



The video game industry comes together to show you what's next.



Look for updates from 40+ partners.



🎟️ Public tickets for our live showcase event at @youtubetheater on June 8 are now on sale at https://t.co/vpFuPnfyTe pic.twitter.com/hH9fhqGoT9 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 11, 2023

Each partner company is likely bringing their own goodies – some easily guessed, and others remaining the stuff of rumour and speculation. A mix of both is always good for a games show, and should make Summer Game Fest a smorgasbord of intrigue.

Here’s the full partner company lineup confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2023:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco

Behaviour Interactive

Capcom

CD Projekt

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney

EA

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox Publishing

Grinding Gear Games

HoYoverse

Kabam

Larian Studios

Level Infinite

Magic: The Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Paradox Interactive

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate Entertainment

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox

Stay tuned to see what every company has in store.

This year’s Summer Game Fest will take place on 8 June 2023, with multiple accompanying events taking place around it.