Summer Game Fest 2023 will feature PlayStation, CD Projekt, more

Summer Game Fest organiser Geoff Keighley has certainly been busy behind the scenes of this year’s upcoming show. As revealed on Twitter, a vast array of game and entertainment companies have officially signed on to present during Summer Game Fest 2023 – including heavy-hitters like Disney, Netflix, Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam.
While the lineup announcement does not go into specifics about what to expect during this year’s show, there are some assumptions we can make, based on the companies signed up to showcase.
CD Projekt is part of the lineup, for example – and it’s fair to assume the company will be presenting more about its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion DLC, Phantom Liberty. While several trailers have hyped up this tale, we’ve yet to hear of a firm release date. Summer Game Fest could play host to this grand reveal.
Disney has plenty it could show off, given its recently renewed commitment to the world of video games. It has several announced (and some mystery) Marvel games in the works with studio partners, including a Captain America and Black Panther team-up game, so we could see more of these projects shortly.
Then there’s Capcom, which is gearing up to launch Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal, Devolver Digital, which will host its own game showcase during Summer Game Fest, and Square Enix, which is on the cusp of releasing Final Fantasy 16.
Each partner company is likely bringing their own goodies – some easily guessed, and others remaining the stuff of rumour and speculation. A mix of both is always good for a games show, and should make Summer Game Fest a smorgasbord of intrigue.
Here’s the full partner company lineup confirmed for Summer Game Fest 2023:
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco
- Behaviour Interactive
- Capcom
- CD Projekt
- Devolver Digital
- Digital Extremes
- Disney
- EA
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Gearbox Publishing
- Grinding Gear Games
- HoYoverse
- Kabam
- Larian Studios
- Level Infinite
- Magic: The Gathering
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Paradox Interactive
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Sega
- Smilegate Entertainment
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox
Stay tuned to see what every company has in store.
This year’s Summer Game Fest will take place on 8 June 2023, with multiple accompanying events taking place around it.