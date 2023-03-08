Xbox Games Showcase set to air in June 2023

Xbox has officially announced the return of the Xbox Games Showcase, which is set to air on 11 June 2023. This highly-anticipated show will feature reveals for new and upcoming Xbox and PC games, and feature alongside a dedicated ‘Starfield Direct‘.

So far, not much is known about the latest Xbox Games Showcase, or what will actually feature. Given Redfall is set to launch in May 2023, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will release several days prior, there could be a few major surprises on the way.

There are a number of Xbox-exclusive titles that have been teased for the future that could certainly appear during the show.

Fable, a franchise reboot from the talented team at Playground Games (Forza Horizon), was announced way back in 2020 and feels due for a fresh look. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 predates even this game, having been announced in 2019, and rarely seen since. The Coalition’s Gears 6 is also missing in action, and sequels to Perfect Dark and The Outer Worlds have been announced, but not seen.

Any of these would be worthy inclusions – but we’ll likely learn more as Xbox gears up to reveal its future plans.

Read: Starfield will now launch in September 2023

The Xbox Games Showcase in 2022 was an impressive affair, and heralded several major game announcements. The first major gameplay trailer for Redfall was shown off, Hollow Knight: Silksong made an appearance, and fresh teasers for games like Ark 2, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Forza Motorsport, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Pentiment, and The Last Case of Benedict Fox aired.

With representation from major AAA studios and indie developers, it was a well-rounded showcase that boasted some major surprises, alongside reveals for tantalising new adventures. With a focus on games launching within the next 12 months, it also paved the way for the upcoming year in video games. It’s likely the next Xbox Games Showcase will do the same, by providing a roadmap for Xbox and Bethesda into the future.

At this stage, the air times and details for the Xbox Games Showcase have not been confirmed – although we’re likely to hear more in the coming months. Stay tuned to see what Xbox has planned.