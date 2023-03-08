News

 > News > Xbox

Xbox Games Showcase set to air in June 2023

The Xbox Games Showcase will officially return in 2023, alongside a new look at Starfield.
9 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
xbox games showcase june 2023

Xbox

Image: Playground Games

Share Icon

Xbox has officially announced the return of the Xbox Games Showcase, which is set to air on 11 June 2023. This highly-anticipated show will feature reveals for new and upcoming Xbox and PC games, and feature alongside a dedicated ‘Starfield Direct‘.

So far, not much is known about the latest Xbox Games Showcase, or what will actually feature. Given Redfall is set to launch in May 2023, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will release several days prior, there could be a few major surprises on the way.

There are a number of Xbox-exclusive titles that have been teased for the future that could certainly appear during the show.

Fable, a franchise reboot from the talented team at Playground Games (Forza Horizon), was announced way back in 2020 and feels due for a fresh look. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 predates even this game, having been announced in 2019, and rarely seen since. The Coalition’s Gears 6 is also missing in action, and sequels to Perfect Dark and The Outer Worlds have been announced, but not seen.

Any of these would be worthy inclusions – but we’ll likely learn more as Xbox gears up to reveal its future plans.

Read: Starfield will now launch in September 2023

The Xbox Games Showcase in 2022 was an impressive affair, and heralded several major game announcements. The first major gameplay trailer for Redfall was shown off, Hollow Knight: Silksong made an appearance, and fresh teasers for games like Ark 2, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Forza Motorsport, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Pentiment, and The Last Case of Benedict Fox aired.

With representation from major AAA studios and indie developers, it was a well-rounded showcase that boasted some major surprises, alongside reveals for tantalising new adventures. With a focus on games launching within the next 12 months, it also paved the way for the upcoming year in video games. It’s likely the next Xbox Games Showcase will do the same, by providing a roadmap for Xbox and Bethesda into the future.

At this stage, the air times and details for the Xbox Games Showcase have not been confirmed – although we’re likely to hear more in the coming months. Stay tuned to see what Xbox has planned.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
world of warships australia brisbane ship matilda kelly
?>
News

World of Warships is introducing its first Australian vessel

The new Brisbane light cruiser will be helmed by Commonwealth naval commander, Matilda Kelly.

Leah J. Williams
ps5 console firmware
?>
News

PS5 system update 7.0 is now rolling out globally

The latest PS5 system update includes a number of handy features, like Discord voice chat integration and VRR support for…

Leah J. Williams
Metroid Fusion Nintendo Switch
?>
News

Metroid Fusion is now available on Nintendo Switch

Metroid Fusion is now available as part of the Game Boy Advance library on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion…

Edmond Tran
disney lego marvel games cancelled tt games
?>
News

Multiple Disney and Marvel LEGO games canned at TT Games

A new report has alleged TT Games has cancelled multiple Disney and Marvel games after a tumultuous year.

Leah J. Williams
two point campus school spirits
?>
News

Two Point Campus: School Spirits DLC announced

School Spirits isn't just an excellent pun. Here's everything included in this major DLC expansion.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login