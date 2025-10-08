Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) headset has been on a rocky ride since its release in 2023, with slow development and a limited games library somewhat halting its progress. However, there are still plenty of upcoming PSVR 2 games on the horizon to keep fuelling the flame.

Despite being just two years old, some believe that PSVR 2 is already dead. Still, with a strong line-up of big-hitting titles coming soon, Sony are not ready to give up on their second PlayStation virtual reality headset just yet.

Upcoming PSVR 2 Games

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to PS5 later this year, with PSVR 2 support planned for 2026. The news was a welcome surprise for fans of the flying series, with this being the first Microsoft Flight Sim title to ever be released on PlayStation hardware.

Although not a first-party Sony title, Flight Simulator 2024 is backed by Microsoft and will no doubt be a huge hit on PlayStation’s headset. Players can expect stunning graphics, excellent gameplay, and a sensational VR flying experience.

Aces of Thunder

Another flying game set for a PSVR 2 release is Aces of Thunder. Gaijin Entertainment’s popular title features thrilling combat from the skies, with a single-player campaign and online multiplayer expected at launch. With a PSVR 2 price decrease earlier in the year, now is a perfect time for some great flying games on the headset.

The creators of War Thunder could have a big hit on their hands on PlayStation VR 2, with real aircraft from World War I and World War II adding to the immersion. Although there is no official release date 2, Gaijin Entertainment are reportedly aiming for 2025.

Pools

Pools is set for a late 2025 release on PSVR 2, with a standard PS5 version also coming this year. This unique title has been a real success since its 2024 PC debut, and fans of the horror walking simulator have been desperate for a console release. The virtual reality support is a real bonus.

Playing this eerie title in VR will not be for the faint-hearted, as players can expect an unsettling and surreal experience. This will benefit immensely from being in VR, and fans can get stuck into Tensori’s title on PlayStation this November.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

The Thief franchise has been around for decades, but Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow will be the first entry in virtual reality. It will also be the first Thief title since the multi-platform flat edition in 2014.

Maze Theory are developing this VR version, but the gameplay promises the original Thief experience. You can expect plenty of stealth with a fair mixture of action sprinkled in. Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow will arrive later this year on PlayStation VR 2.

Lumines Arise

Lumines Arise, published and developed by Enhance, was recently announced for PS5 and PSVR 2. The game is easy to learn but hard to master, making it both challenging and rewarding.

Virtual reality is not short of puzzle games, but this intriguing title is well worth adding to your list. Fans of the original Lumines game, along with newcomers to the franchise, are in for a treat when Arise drops on PSVR 2 in November.

Roboquest VR

Flat2VR Studios is making waves in the virtual reality gaming industry, and the upcoming Roboquest VR promises to be another hit. Flat2VR’s recently released Surviving Mars: Pioneer was well received on PSVR 2, elevating the hype for Roboquest VR.

We can never have too many FPS games in virtual reality, and this title boasts fast-paced shooting mechanics, with over 100 weapons to choose from. Roboquest VR is certainly a PSVR 2 FPS game to be hyped for.

Out of Sight VR

Out of Sight is another Flat2VR-adapted game in development for PSVR 2. Horror-style titles are extremely popular on the platform, and this is shaping up to be a thriller on the headset.

Players can expect a chilling atmosphere, puzzles, and plenty of jump scares. You will experience the game through the unique second-person perspective of a young blind girl who can only see through the eyes of her teddy bear.