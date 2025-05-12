MTG’s Final Fantasy set includes iconic heroes, and 15 Cids

Wizards of the Coast has revealed much more of the upcoming MTG x Final Fantasy Universes Beyond card set, confirming the appearance of a range of iconic Final Fantasy characters, including fifteen different versions of Cid.

As long-time franchise fans will know, Cid is a recurring character within Final Fantasy, who is reimagined and reworked for each franchise entry. He’s usually an engineer or inventor, regardless of his worldly context, and he aids the main heroes on their quests to fight back against darkness. In MTG, all 15 Cids will appear, as variants on the same card: Cid, Timeless Artificer.

Essentially, it’s the one card with multiple art variants. In any form, this card is a white-blue Legendary Creature – Human Artificer with the ability to buff creatures (+1/+1) for each Artificer you control, and for each Artificer card in your graveyard. Notably, while these Cids are the “same” card, you can have any number of Cid, Timeless Artificer cards within a single deck. So, conceivably, you could have a deck absolutely riddled with Cids.

In addition to these abilities, the card can also be Cycled to draw cards, allowing them to enter the graveyard and then buff your other Artificers (many of which are likely to be Cids, if you’re playing your cards right).

Elsewhere in the latest reveals, we saw a host of other cards in the spotlight, including some snazzy full art cards for heroes including Lightning, Clive, Noctis, Balthier and Fran, Yuna, Zidane, Squall, Aerith, Sephiroth, and more.

Read: Gex Trilogy gets collector’s edition with Yoshitaka Amano cover, and inflatable Gex doll

Firion, Swordmaster is one of the cool new cards that caught our eye. This is one that uses Yoshitaka Amano’s original artwork as a backdrop, to great impact. While the card itself isn’t particularly powerful – it lets you draw a card any time you cast an Aura, Equipment, or Vehicle spell – it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Image: Yoshitaka Amano / Wizards of the Coast

Kefka, Court Mage // Kefka, Ruler of Ruin is also a standout. This Legendary Creature card also features artwork by Yoshitaka Amano, with both sides being bright and dynamic. That’s not to mention this card is pretty powerful, and likely to be a real force on the battlefield.

Whenever Kefka (clown side) attacks, each player must discard a card, and you can then draw a card for each card type discarded. If you can pay eight mana, you also force each opponent to sacrifice a permanent, and then you may transform Kefka. If you manage this, he becomes a 5/7 flying Legendary Creature, and any time an opponent loses life during your turn, you can draw that many cards.

Image: Yoshitaka Amano / Wizards of the Coast

Beyond these standouts, the latest MTG reveals also included a special collectible Traveling Chocobo, which comes in a variety of colours and in a special Gold Serialized Edition. We also got new looks at special Summon cards, including one for Bahamut.

Stay tuned for the full reveal of MTG‘s Final Fantasy Universes Beyond set as we approach launch on 13 June 2025. You can keep up to date with all the major card reveals on the MTG website.