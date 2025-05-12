News

 > News > Board Games

MTG’s Final Fantasy set includes iconic heroes, and 15 Cids

Gotta catch 'em all.
12 May 2025 9:34
Leah J. Williams
mtg final fantasy

Board Games

Image: Josu Hernaiz / Wizards of the Coast

Share Icon

Wizards of the Coast has revealed much more of the upcoming MTG x Final Fantasy Universes Beyond card set, confirming the appearance of a range of iconic Final Fantasy characters, including fifteen different versions of Cid.

As long-time franchise fans will know, Cid is a recurring character within Final Fantasy, who is reimagined and reworked for each franchise entry. He’s usually an engineer or inventor, regardless of his worldly context, and he aids the main heroes on their quests to fight back against darkness. In MTG, all 15 Cids will appear, as variants on the same card: Cid, Timeless Artificer.

Essentially, it’s the one card with multiple art variants. In any form, this card is a white-blue Legendary Creature – Human Artificer with the ability to buff creatures (+1/+1) for each Artificer you control, and for each Artificer card in your graveyard. Notably, while these Cids are the “same” card, you can have any number of Cid, Timeless Artificer cards within a single deck. So, conceivably, you could have a deck absolutely riddled with Cids.

In addition to these abilities, the card can also be Cycled to draw cards, allowing them to enter the graveyard and then buff your other Artificers (many of which are likely to be Cids, if you’re playing your cards right).

cid timeless artificer 7
cid card mtg
cid card mtg

Elsewhere in the latest reveals, we saw a host of other cards in the spotlight, including some snazzy full art cards for heroes including Lightning, Clive, Noctis, Balthier and Fran, Yuna, Zidane, Squall, Aerith, Sephiroth, and more.

Read: Gex Trilogy gets collector’s edition with Yoshitaka Amano cover, and inflatable Gex doll

Firion, Swordmaster is one of the cool new cards that caught our eye. This is one that uses Yoshitaka Amano’s original artwork as a backdrop, to great impact. While the card itself isn’t particularly powerful – it lets you draw a card any time you cast an Aura, Equipment, or Vehicle spell – it’s absolutely gorgeous.

firion swordmaster mtg
Image: Yoshitaka Amano / Wizards of the Coast

Kefka, Court Mage // Kefka, Ruler of Ruin is also a standout. This Legendary Creature card also features artwork by Yoshitaka Amano, with both sides being bright and dynamic. That’s not to mention this card is pretty powerful, and likely to be a real force on the battlefield.

Whenever Kefka (clown side) attacks, each player must discard a card, and you can then draw a card for each card type discarded. If you can pay eight mana, you also force each opponent to sacrifice a permanent, and then you may transform Kefka. If you manage this, he becomes a 5/7 flying Legendary Creature, and any time an opponent loses life during your turn, you can draw that many cards.

kefta court mage final fantasy
Image: Yoshitaka Amano / Wizards of the Coast

Beyond these standouts, the latest MTG reveals also included a special collectible Traveling Chocobo, which comes in a variety of colours and in a special Gold Serialized Edition. We also got new looks at special Summon cards, including one for Bahamut.

Stay tuned for the full reveal of MTG‘s Final Fantasy Universes Beyond set as we approach launch on 13 June 2025. You can keep up to date with all the major card reveals on the MTG website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

palworld pocketpair
?>
News

Palworld gets major changes as Pokemon lawsuit continues

New patches are tweaking gameplay, for compliance reasons.

Leah J. Williams
devil may cry game
?>
News

Hideki Kamiya would "love" to revisit Devil May Cry

Fingers crossed, DMC fans.

Leah J. Williams
overwatch game union
?>
News

Overwatch developers form union under CWA

Over 2,600 workers at Microsoft-owned studios are now part of a union.

Leah J. Williams
Dead By Daylight x Five Nights at Freddy's crossover will feature Springtrap
?>
News

Dead By Daylight gets Five Nights at Freddy's and The Witcher collabs

FNAF's Springtrap is set to be playable in Dead by Daylight, and fans are overjoyed.

Steph Panecasio
nintendo switch 2 console sales
?>
News

Nintendo projects Switch 2 will sell 15 million units by March 2026

That number could be impacted by the US tariff situation, however.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login