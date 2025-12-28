Marvel’s Wolverine is shaping up to be PlayStation’s biggest exclusive for 2026. After seeing the brutal and stunning gameplay trailer, excitement for the first solo Wolverine game since 2009 is palpable.

The Spider-Man games were blockbuster hits for PlayStation, but can Marvel’s Wolverine surpass the lot? From the story to the gameplay, here’s what to expect from Insomniac’s next Marvel adventure.

What We Know About Marvel’s Wolverine So Far

The breathtaking Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay trailer gave us a glimpse of what Insomniac Games has been working on for the past few years. The developer has not held back on the violence, and the gameplay looks frantic and fluid.

Wolverine will be dark, gritty, and extremely ferocious, which will please the die-hard Wolverine fans. The movies step away from the usual Marvel Cinematic Universe PG rating, with films like Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine telling the story through violent and gory action – thankfully, the game will follow suit.

Marvel’s Wolverine will be both graphic and emotional, focusing on Logan’s past traumas and current fight for peace. A quiet life has always been Logan’s ultimate goal, but his enemies never let up and bring out the worst in “Blades”.

The story will be a single-player action adventure, with an emphasis on fierce and brutal battles. Logan’s story will take him across the globe to locations in Tokyo, Canada, and the fictional city of Madripoor.

Several characters from Wolverine movies will be in the game, including shapeshifting mutant Mystique. Other familiar faces will make an appearance, while Sabretooth, Omega Red, and Lady Deathstrike will show up as Logan’s rivals.

From Spider-Man’s Open World to Logan’s Linear Approach

Insomniac’s Spider-Man, which was originally released on PS4 in 2018, received critical acclaim for its superb gameplay and excellent storytelling. Swinging around New York City with Peter Parker was exhilarating, and Insomniac expanded on the first game with Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2.

An open-world Wolverine title doesn’t make sense, but will fans appreciate linear gameplay after the freedom of Spider-Man? Marvel’s Wolverine will be a rage-fuelled and mature adventure, whereas Spider-Man is light-hearted fun for all ages.

Insomniac Games is renowned for making family-friendly video games. The studio has brought us Spyro the Dragon and Ratchet & Clank, though it switched to a darker side with the original Resistance game in 2006. Insomniac has also released games like Fuse, Edge of Nowhere, and Stormland.

Despite both superhero games being set in the Marvel universe, Marvel’s Wolverine will certainly differ from Spider-Man, just like the movies. However, Wolverine looks promising and will no doubt be another massive exclusive for PlayStation.

Gripping Story & Brutal Gameplay

First and foremost, the Wolverine graphics look stunning. Expect 4K visuals with impressive frame rates and superb lighting effects and ray tracing. Insomniac Games has enhanced several titles for the superior PS5 Pro, with Wolverine set to follow.

As well as a dark and gripping story, Marvel’s Wolverine’s combat will be ferocious. Wolverine will slice and dice through his enemies with his iconic blades, while the healing mechanic will come in handy.

Insomniac has created “blood tech” specifically for the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine game. This will allow for ultra-realistic blood effects, which are crucial for a game as vicious as Wolverine. Blood will stain the environment and flow naturally over faces.

As technology advances, games are becoming more realistic and cinematic. The Wolverine trailer looked like a movie at times, and PS5 Pro’s impressive visuals will show off the game in all its glory. The title will also look sensational on the base PlayStation 5.

The Spider-Man games are incredibly well received by fans and critics. Insomniac is one of Sony’s big hitters, and the studio will not let us down with Marvel’s Wolverine. The game will be one of the PS5’s biggest releases in 2026 and could be a Game of the Year contender.