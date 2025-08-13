Compared to previous console generations, the PS5 can often feel as though it got off to a slow start due to supply shortages and a lack of exclusive games. While early titles like Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart were lauded and showcased the possible power of the console, they weren’t quite enough to set it apart immediately unlike the PS4 which became known for early exclusives like Bloodborne.

However, now approaching its fifth anniversary, sales of the console itself have shown it to be perhaps more successful than people expected given the circumstances.

PlayStation 5: What do the numbers say?

Sony’s recent business report didn’t just include the lifetime sales of the console, it went into greater detail about the trends of these sales. For example, 2.5m units were solid in Q1 2025 compared to 2.4m in Q1 2024, indicating a slight increase, with Sony reaching 75 million PS5 units sold by February this year.

It’s not just in terms of the consoles themselves that Sony are finding success, software sales (games) across both the PS4 and PS5 increased from 53.6m to 65.9m from last year to this one. PlayStation Plus, Sony’s subscription service, saw an increase in subscribers from 116m to 123m as well – signifying success across the board.

How does this compare to previous generations?

To many people, the numbers might not mean much in isolation. It’s only when comparing it to rival consoles and previous generations within Sony’s lineup that the success of the PS5 can be put into context.

However, these sales put the PS5 roughly on par with the PS4 at the same point in its lifespan – a fact which is especially impressive when you take into account the different economic conditions and aforementioned lack of ‘killer apps’ the PS5 is considered to have.

Any word on the PlayStation 6?

Another topic of discussion that has started to come up again and again concerns Sony’s next major console release. The life span of a console has historically been around six to seven years, and with the PS5 just about to hit its fifth anniversary, that means that audiences might not have to wait long.

At the same time, many feel as though the PS5 has hardly had time to get off the ground and show off what it’s capable of, which could throw a new console further into the future.

Some leaks have suggested that the PS6 could be targeting a 2027-2028 release window, perhaps while also embracing the Switch model of being both a portable and home console at the same time.