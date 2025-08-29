The lines between console generations might feel significantly more blurred than they once did. The initial leap between PlayStation 4 and 5, for instance, didn’t pack quite the same technological punch as it did between the PS2 and PS3.

With that in mind, it might seem strange that there’s already a lot of talk of the PlayStation 6 when it feels as though the PS5 is still somewhat new. Still, rumours are beginning to fall into place about what such a console might look like – with some of those same rumours pointing towards a potential fall 2027 release window.

Three versions of PS6?

The biggest two pieces of news from the rumour, courtesy of Moore’s Law is Dead, is that there will be three versions of the console, each with a different price (much in the vein of Xbox Series X/S) and that at least two of these will be handheld.

A PlayStation 6 handheld version is said to be stronger than the upcoming Xbox Ally X handheld as well as potentially much cheaper as well – with a less powerful version that will come at a reduced price.

Then, the most expensive of the three would be the most powerful and perhaps not handheld. These handheld versions would be dockable much like the Nintendo Switch, but it’s unclear whether the most powerful version would be or not.

Release window

While those same people who might feel as though the life cycle of the PS5 has yet to really get started might feel as though 2027 is too early for the next generation to release, that would mark seven years since the release of the PS5 – the standard console generation lifespan.

That being said, there are still plenty of games that will release for the PS5, which has sold 80 million consoles ahead of its fifth anniversary, that will want to capitalise on it being the latest and most powerful hardware, such as GTA 5, Saros, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Given Sony’s recent lack of success with live-service games, they likely want to get a few more strong PS5 exclusives out like Astro Bot to solidify the generation and encourage audiences to stick around for the next one.

What games are expected for the platform?

Naturally, speculation is also going to mount around which games will be expected for the platform on release. One of the largest contenders already will be The Witcher 4, as that has recently been slated to come in 2027 at the earliest. Hideo Kojima’s upcoming Metal Gear successor Physint would also likely launch on this console, as would other distant PlayStation Studio projects like Naughty Dog’s post-Intergalactic projects (Last of Us: Part 3) and the next large-scale project from Santa Monica Studio.