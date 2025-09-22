Top 5 Things Dying Light: The Beast Doesn’t Tell You

With the new iteration of Dying Light, there are many things the game tells you to do right away. But Dying Light The Beast throws you into a city crawling with infected, plus a hundred more ways to die – with mechanics in place, the game doesn’t tell you.



Sure, there’s a tutorial at the start, but Techland’s new survival horror title hides plenty of tips, tricks and systems that only reveal themselves, if you dig a little. To help you avoid some of those headaches, and prevent that “damn, I wish I’d known that sooner” feeling, here are five things the game never really explains to you – but you’d definitely want to make use of in this zombie apocalypse.

Dying Light The Beast Tips and Walkthroughs

1. Parkour Chains

Sprinting, climbing, vaulting – if you’ve played a previous title before, such as Dying Light 2, you likely know the drill. But The Beast doesn’t emphasize enough how chaining parkour moves together makes survival that tiny bit better. Building momentum and linking wall runs with grapples, is what makes this game as fun as it is.



Try and experiment first and then learn to string these slick moves together until it clicks. You’ll thank us for that one too, since later missions practically expect that moveset from you, and the difference between a successful escape and you ending up as a puddle on the ground is your ability to adapt.

2. The Night is Deadlier Than it Was in Dying Light 2 – But Also More Rewarding

Veterans of Dying Light know nightfall is when things get truly terrifying – and we’re not just talking about the lack of light per se. Volatiles prowl the streets, vision is limited, and panic sets in fast, which is one of the core aspects why this series is so loved. What the game doesn’t spell out (at least not outright) is that night also brings the best rewards for protagonist Kyle Crane.

Rare crafting materials, unique infected variants, and double XP bonuses are tied to nocturnal exploration. If you stick to just the daylight, you’ll level up slowly and miss some of the game’s best loot.

It’s risky, sure, but learning to master the night early pays off later in the campaign, when you truly become the beast the night fears – not the other way around.

3. Crafting Has More Layers Than in Previous Titles Too

In previous Dying Light entries, it used to be enough to slap some nails onto a baseball bat and call it a day.

If you knew what you were doing, you could get by doing just that – but The Beast introduces layered weapon upgrades that let you stack elemental effects, instead of just relying on one.



You can set an enemy ablaze, then shock them to their core, while they flail around like a fish out of water and watch as nearby enemies get chain-damaged. Maybe you’re more of a poison-type? Poison a group of walkers before dropping some firebombs for massive AOE damage. As you can see, the crafting table isn’t just for utility, it’s a playground for creative destruction.

4. Take Care Of Human Enemies First

The infected aren’t your only threat. Rival human factions can be just as dangerous, and the game quietly makes them far more tactical than zombies. Enemies will flank, use molotovs to flush you out, and even coordinate ambushes if you’re not paying attention.

The game doesn’t really explain how important it is to approach human encounters differently. Treat them like zombies, and you’ll get shredded.

Instead, lean into stealth, distractions, or the environment. Kicking a raider into a spike wall or using fire traps feels just as satisfying as slicing through a horde.

5. Your Decisions Shape The World More Than You Might Realize

You could walk – or parkour – through Dying Light The Beast treating it like a run-of-the-mill action game, but that would be a mistake.

The choices you let Crane make, do impact the story far more than the tutorial would let an unsuspecting player believe.

Utilize your time by doing side quests and create faction allegiances, the dialogue options ripple through the entire story that way. Even the coveted safe zones can potentially change ownership, depending on who it is you end up supporting and altering the resources you get and enemies you face later on.