Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is releasing in June 2025

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will release in June.
10 Mar 2025 11:38
Steph Panecasio
The highly anticipated Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has finally landed itself a release date, with the game now set to come out on June 26, 2025 on PlayStation 5. The news was revealed during a special panel at SXSW Austin, wherein Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Troy Baker and musician Woodkid discussed the upcoming game.

The panel marked the first time that Kojima had attended SXSW, and the event certainly made a splash with the reveal of a brand new ten minute trailer for the game. While the trailer didn’t give too much away despite its longer run-time, the response on social media has been significant, with fans most notably quick to discuss the fact that Sam and Fragile have officially locked lips.

With the game now confirmed to take place just shy of a year after the events of Death Stranding, it will be interesting to see how significantly the world – and characters – have changed and grown in that time.

In addition to the release date, the special presentation also confirmed that pre-orders will open on March 17, 2025, and that anyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will get early access to the game for the two days prior to full release.

The entire 45 minute presentation was live-streamed for non-attendees, and is now available for viewing on both YouTube and the Kojima Productions website. If you’d rather skip the discussion, you can also check out the full ten minute reveal trailer below.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach pre-order trailer

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

