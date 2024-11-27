Christmas Gift Guide 2024: The best gifts for fans of board games

Buying board games for another person can be extremely difficult. Not only are there countless variations, adaptations, and gameplay styles to choose from, there’s also more board games releasing by the day. Given taste is very subjective, getting it right is a difficult art. Luckily, there’s plenty of room to move in the world of board games – and it’s only the really rare titles that can’t be enjoyed by everyone.

If you’re looking for some pointers on your quest, read on for a list of tried-and-tested recommendations for Christmas board game gifts, from stocking stuffer ideas, to full-scale tabletop adventures.

Let’s break down our recommendations by genre:

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD).

The best board games for younger kids

If you’re looking to buy board games for a younger kid, who may be just starting out in this brave new world, the good news is there are plenty of simple board and card games for beginners. You’ll need to test the waters to get a sense of dexterity and knowledge retention, depending on how old your gift receiver is, but any of these games are great for young and inexperienced players:

Hive (AUD $19.98) – This pocket-sized tile-laying game tasks you with keeping your bugs alive in a competitive game of Tetris.

Mouse Trap (AUD $25.00) – This timeless action game sends you on a grand quest to collect cheese as a little mouse, while avoiding traps set by other players.

Monopoly Junior: Bluey (AUD $29.00) – This simplified version of classic Monopoly makes it easier for younger kids to join in, with a smaller board and simpler gameplay.

Trivial Pursuit: Family Edition (AUD $24.26) – With adult questions, and questions for kids, this hybrid board game lets you test your family’s knowledge, while also teaching everyone more about the world.

Kingdomino (AUD $37.29) – This tile-based board game invites players to build out kingdoms by connecting terrains on a colourful grid.

Adventure board games for everyone

If you’ve got an older kid in the mix – or perhaps a family that loves to play games together, it’s best to look for more mature board games for Christmas gifts. This includes games with a few more rules, but just as much fun and adventure. Your chosen game should involve everyone in its gameplay, and provide scope for creativity, exploration, and experimentation.

Here’s what we’d recommend for older kids and/or family groups:

The Adventures of Robin Hood (AUD $44.97) – This board game and storybook hybrid sends players on a grand romp through Sherwood Forest, with the action being determined by choose-your-own-adventure instructions.

Andor: The Family Fantasy Game (AUD $57.84) – In this family-friendly adaptation of Andor (the board game, not the show), you’ll go on grand quests with a group of players, while working to rid a kingdom of evil.

Cluedo (AUD $37.30) – Cluedo has remained a board gaming classic for a reason – it’s simple to learn, extremely tense, and makes for some absolutely raucous group puzzle-solving.

Meadow (AUD $69.80) – This cutesy puzzle-adventure board game is all about exploring a field, and recording every cute animal and beautiful plant you find in your path.

Machi Koro (AUD $44.00) – This tile-laying board game sees players carving out their own cities by establishing monuments, while also listening to the demands of each NPC citizen.

Co-op and party board games

A party isn’t complete without a few good board games. If the person you’re buying for this Christmas has a penchant for playing games with friends, they might benefit from owning a party or co-op board game (or two). These can be fun backups for when party ideas get stale or the main event, depending on the vibe of each party.

Consider purchasing any of these as gifts for a guaranteed good time:

MonsDRAWsity (AUD $64.48) – This abstract board game tasks players with solving the identity of mystery monsters by participating in drawing competitions.

The Last Message (AUD $19.95) – This board game is all about sketching a criminal in the hopes of solving a crime – but with the criminal able to erase bits of drawings, the clues are less clear.

MicroMacro: Crime City (AUD $54.45) – This board game is a cutesy, complex Where’s Wally, complete with a magnifying glass, and a series of quests to complete.

Escape The Dark Castle (AUD $72.10) – This dark adventure game sends you and your friends through strange dungeons as you attempt to survive a gathering evil. (For more mature players.)

Incohearent (AUD $22.45) – This ridiculous party game is all about guessing what gibberish phrases actually mean – like ‘mocks suck curb berk’ turning into Mark Zuckerberg.

Solo stories to explore

If the person you’re buying board games for is more into calmer, self-guided adventures, they might enjoy solo board games. These are tabletop romps that are completely playable at their own pace. You won’t need to gather the troops for a board game night, or wait ages for when everyone is free – you can simply jump in and go for it.

Here are a few we love, and heartily recommend:

Mansions of Madness (AUD $133.66) – This multi-story adventure sends 1-4 players on a haunted romp through terrifying regions – all of which are illustrated in graphic detail via hex-based tiles.

Mice and Mystics (AUD $81.74) – This miniature adventure follows a hero (or heroes) on a shrunken-down adventure through a strange and magical world.

Dinosaur Island (AUD $84.99) – This complex management game tasks you with running the perfect dinosaur theme park, while driving scientific innovation forward.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game (AUD $99.00) – This grand card game sends you on a romp through the Marvel Universe, on a quest to defeat villains.

Arkham Horror: The Card Game (AUD $86.46) – This solo or two-player adventure game has you beating back evil monsters as you attempt to save a creepy town.

Escape room and puzzle board games

If you’re looking for a brain-scratching board game this Christmas, then look no further than this list of the best puzzle board games around. From tile-laying games like Azul to horrifying escape rooms, there’s no shortage of great, affordable puzzle board games for everyone.

Here’s a few to get you started:

Calico (AUD $53.64) – This tile-laying game has you creating the perfect quilt to attract the fussiest, cutest cats to your domain.

Unlock! Mystery Adventures (AUD $59.90) – This timed ‘escape room’ puzzle board game contains three unique adventures to solve with quick thinking and ingenuity. The themes for this collection are high seas, haunted mansion, and deep underwater.

Azul (AU $43.98) – This tile-laying game is all about creating patterns on individual player boards to score the most points, and create a dazzling display.

Cat Crimes (AU $21.00) – If you’re looking for a light puzzle game everyone can enjoy, look no further than Cat Crimes, a detective game where the suspects are adorable kittens.

Surrealist Dinner Party (AUD $64.63) – This gorgeous puzzler is all about inviting world-famous surrealist artists to dinner, and serving them a delicious meal. It’s well-illustrated, very compact, and features plenty of unique strategy mechanics.

The best new board game releases of 2024

There’ve been so many excellent board games released over the last year. If you’re looking to gift the latest and greatest board games, here’s what we’d recommend:

Magic The Gathering Foundations – Beginner Box (AUD $49.99) – This box provides you with everything you need to know about how to play Magic The Gathering, complete with card sets and and easy-to-learn instructions.

Disney Lorcana Gateway (AUD $35.99) – This box gives you everything you need to start learning to play Disney Lorcana, a fantastic collectible card game for Disney fans.

Mass Effect: The Board Game – Priority: Hagalaz (AUD $82.21) – This is a sci-fi adventure board game that adapts (and expands) the lore of the popular Mass Effect franchise.

SpellBook (AUD $38.00) – This is a very pick-and-pass type strategy game where players work to unlock spells, or feed a Familiar with magic, while ensuring they’re the most powerful mage on the table.

Wyrmspan (AUD $71.98) – This is a spin-off of Wingspan that sees players attempting to build out a dragon sanctuary by making clever, strategic plays.

Slay the Spire: The Board Game (AUD $192.95) – This is a board game adaptation of the video game of the same name, and tasks players with surviving a gauntlet of revolving battles. (Note: This is still on preorder and may not be available in time for Christmas.)

Gloomhaven: Buttons and Bugs (AUD $37.35) – This is a tiny, tiny version of Gloomhaven that contains many of the same elements, but in smaller and more succinct form. It’s a bite-sized taste of this massive game universe, and the perfect entry for newbies.

