Christmas Gift Guide 2024: The Best Gifts for Xbox Players

Buying Christmas gifts for someone who likes video games can be complicated. There’s so many factors – preferred brands, favourite games, whether they like tie-in figurines, or whether they’re really, really into collecting controllers. If you’ve got an Xbox fan in your life, you might consider buying a colourful new console accessory, or a brand new game. But where do you start?

That’s where this gift guide comes in. If you’re struggling for ideas, but you know the gamer in your life is an Xbox fiend, then read on. The following ideas may just provide some inspiration for your Christmas shopping list.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD).

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition Console

Image: Microsoft

If you’re dealing with a serious gamer this Christmas, and you have cash to splash, you should consider purchasing a significant upgrade for their gaming rig. The Xbox Series X 2TB Console (AUD $999) is relatively new to the market, and boasts snazzy style and hefty storage to serve every Xbox gaming need. Is this console strictly necessary? Absolutely not. But if your Xbox-loving pal has a need for the best of everything, this is the best Xbox console on the market currently.

A Custom Xbox Controller

The Xbox Design Lab is an impressive and extremely fun controller customisation service run by Microsoft itself. Within the online interface, you can hop in and create your own special controller by choosing colours, patterns and add-ons that suit your style. These custom controllers start from AUD $99.95, and make for awesome, personal Christmas gifts.

If you’re not keen to go the custom route, there are also plenty of snazzy controllers available online, including some in our favourite colours:

Clip Mount for Remote Play

The Xbox Series X and Series S feature remote play functionality, with most home internet setups being able to handle direct game streaming to mobile devices. The only issue with this novel system is you’ll need to balance holding a phone with holding a controller as you play – but luckily, an Xbox Clip Mount (AUD $19.00) fixes this.

By attaching a mount to a controller, you can essentially play games anywhere, with your phone acting as a mini gaming screen. Simple, yes, but a very effective tool for making remote play more accessible and convenient.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Image: Amazon

Anything can be an Xbox, according to Microsoft itself. And so, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (AUD $49.00) is an Xbox. This handy little device allows you to access a range of apps on your TV (it’s great for accessing Binge on a pre-2017 TV, for example) and those apps include Xbox Game Pass.

Using the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can stream Xbox games without actually needing to purchase an Xbox (as long as your internet holds up), and it makes gaming more accessible and cheaper than ever. (Note: You will need an active Xbox Game Pass subscription to play games using this device.)

Read: Xbox Cloud Streaming on Amazon Fire TV rules, as long as your internet holds up

The Best Xbox Games of 2024

It just makes sense, right? If you’ve got an Xbox fan in your life, there’s almost no doubt they’ll be on the hunt for their next big gaming adventure. So, where do you start? There’s been plenty of great video game releases in 2023, and any of them would make for great Xbox-themed gifts.

Here are a few of our favourite releases from 2024:

The upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (AUD $109.95) might also be worth a look.

Seagate 2TB Xbox Game Drive

At a certain point in every gamer’s life, they hit a wall. A storage wall, that is. Games are very big now. Huge, in fact. If you’ve got even a handful of AAA adventure games stored on a console, space gets tight fast. Purchasing an additional hard drive designed for use with these consoles will open up their potential, and let keen players store more of their favourite games at once.

While on the surface, a hard drive may seem like a boring gift, it’s also very practical. If it doesn’t come in handy now, it will eventually – and you’ll feel very smug for helping out. The Seagate 2TB SSD (AUD $339.30) designed for Xbox Series X/S is a great pick if you’re willing to fork out a little bit extra for your gift recipient.

MEGA Microsoft Collectible Building Set

Image: MEGA

You can relive all your childhood memories with the MEGA Xbox 360 Collectible Building Set (AUD $129.97) – a little brick-based kit that lets you build a model Xbox 360, complete with Halo 3 rendered in brick form, and a tiny little controller. This kit is absolutely delightful, and we reckon it would be a fantastic gift for any Xbox fan who grew up with this era of gaming.

Xbox Game Pass Subscription

Xbox Game Pass is a very handy subscription service to have. It provides a massive library of playable games for subscribers, with every game being freely downloadable. Each month, the service also gets a flood of new games, including some “day one” releases. It saves players a lot of money in the long term, and allows immediate access to blockbusters and indie games alike.

Even if the Xbox fan in your life is already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, nabbing a few extra months for their subscription is very thoughtful. It’ll save them some time and money, while giving them all the benefits of the service. We recommend a voucher for 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (AUD $56.95) for the most impactful gift.

Rechargeable Battery Pack

Picture this: you’re in the heat of battle, enemy soldiers advancing on all sides. Suddenly, there’s an opening. If you take your shot, you can win the match and put away the encroaching hordes for good. But alas – the screen goes dim. Your controller is out of charge. What do you do?

If you’re lucky, you have a few spare batteries running around your home. If you’re even luckier, you have a set of Rechargeable Battery Packs (AUD $31.99) so you can easily reload your controller to keep playing as long as you like.

Having one or two of these rechargeable batteries on hand is an absolute need, particularly if the gamer in your life loves longer playing sessions. There’s nothing worse than having to wait for a controller to charge – but with two batteries, they can swap between them, to keep the good vibes going.

Upgrade Stand for Xbox Series X/S

Gaming consoles and accessories take up a lot of room, but you can maximise space with special stands that hold everything from games, to controllers, and headsets. The FYOUNG Upgrade Cooling Stand (AUD $89.99) is an impressive iteration of this idea, with its RGB-illuminated base allowing space for an Xbox Series X, games, and multiple controllers, with the addition of dual charging for these controllers.

The stand also includes a fan to help keep the console cool, and it comes with two rechargeable batteries for Xbox Series X/S controllers. It’s pretty much the full package – and should prove to be a very handy gaming companion.

The Official Halo Cookbook, and more

If the gamer in your life loves Xbox, it’s also more than likely they’ll love Halo – Microsoft’s long-running flagship franchise. This space-faring series has more than enough merchandise to fill a list like this, but we’re going to handpick a few favourite options – like the Official Halo Cookbook (AUD $31.44).

There’s just something special about cooking meals inspired by your favourite video game. It makes you feel a little bit closer to the worlds you love, and you get to enjoy a nice meal. If you’ve ever wanted to know what space really tastes like, the Halo cookbook would make for a great gift. Plus, it might guilt your receiver into making a delicious treat for you. Win-win.

If you’re looking for alternative options, there’s also great cookbooks for Diablo (AUD $46.20), Stardew Valley (AUD $40.19), Dragon Age (AUD $52.87), The Witcher (AUD $45.31), and more.

Check out more great Christmas gift guides on GamesHub:

Note: All prices are accurate as at the time of writing. GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.