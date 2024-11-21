Christmas Gift Guide 2024: The Best Gifts for PlayStation Fans

It can be difficult to shop for gamers around Christmas time, with the voluminous range of video games, accessories, and consoles being frankly overwhelming. Choosing the right game requires knowing the existing taste of the PlayStation fan in your life. Determining the right accessory is all about analysing their current set-up, and where you can improve things.

The perfect Christmas gift takes time, observation, and expertise. If you need some help to get you on your way, that’s where this handy gift guide comes in. From fresh consoles, to the latest games and accessories, here are some great PlayStation gift ideas to get the ball rolling.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD).

The Best PS5 Games of 2024

Image: Square Enix

Okay, this one seems basic, right? The PlayStation fan in your life would love a new video game for Christmas. But it’s not as simple as buying any old game. First, you have to consider what type of games your dearly beloved plays. Do they like adventure games? Puzzlers? Meaningful stories about fathers connecting with sons or daughters? The good news is there’s plenty of variety – and many options, even if you’re not sure where to start.

Here are a few of our recommendations for the best PS5 games of 2024:

Any of these titles would make for great gifts.

A PlayStation Store Gift Card

If you’re not quite sure what to buy the PlayStation fan in your life, the safest bet is to purchase a gift card for the PlayStation Store. These will allow your giftee to pick and choose whatever games they’d most like to play – and it opens up a whole world of possibilities. Here’s the options:

A Spare PlayStation Controller

Gaming doesn’t have to be a solo activity – not when there’s a second controller involved. If you’re somebody who likes to game with others, or you just want a bonding activity with the PlayStation fan in your life, buy them a second controller. Choose something funky like purple, blue, or pink – or go for the classic white colour scheme. Whatever you decide, it’s always handy to have a second controller.

Here’s a few of the latest snazzy PS5 Controller colourways:

Alternatively, if your PlayStation pal already has an array of nice controllers, consider buying them the fancier option – the “pro” level DualSense Edge Wireless Controller (AUD $339.00). This features custom controls and mappable back buttons to add a dash of pizzazz to the gaming experience.

PS5 Cover Plates

If you want even jazzier colours for your pal’s PlayStation setup, consider buying them a PS5 Console Cover (AUD $84). These allow you to change the colour of your PS5, with plates in purple, crimson, pink, blue, black, and chroma colours available. You will need to double-check which PS5 console (Standard, Digital, Slim, Pro) your pal has before you buy them cover plates, but that’s a minor obstacle.

PS5 DualSense Charging Station

Image: Amazon / INNVO

If the PlayStation lover in your life already has multiple PS5 controllers, you might like to help out with their charging situation. The PS5 notorious has very few USB slots – and even fewer that are accessible, making charging a massive pain. But being able to charge multiple controllers from a single slot is very handy – and would likely make for a great and cost-effective gift.

Not everyone has use for these multi-controller chargers, but they’re perfect for the right person. So consider something like the INNVO PS5 Charging Station (AUD $15.39) for a solid PlayStation-themed gift.

A Storage-Expanding SSD

The PS5 is a powerful console – but game install sizes are massive, and it won’t be long until the console storage is filled. That’s where an SSD expansion comes in. These tiny chips can add terabytes of storage capacity, and can be easily fitted into the backend of the PS5.

They’re massively handy for anyone who loves games, and would be considered a very useful gift if you have a bigger budget. Other than the recommended WD_Black SN850X 2TB (AUD $191.95), which has been tried and tested by GamesHub, the following devices also come recommended:

Novelty PlayStation Lights

If there’s one thing we know about video game fans, it’s that they really, really love RGB lights. To that end, they make for a great gift, with a variety of novelty PlayStation-themed lights available for those looking to decorate their gaming spaces.

For the basic option, you’ve got the classic PlayStation Logo Light from Paladone (AUD $59.98), but you can also get creative with third-party Neon Gamer Signs (AUD $43.00), or even Strip Lights for PS5 Consoles (AUD $35.31).

You might just brighten up your gift recipient’s day with this pick.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds

Image: GamesHub

Everything about the Arctis GameBuds (AUD $359) works incredibly well – the design is sleek and modern, without sacrificing comfort. The sound delivery is crisp, rich, and layered, allowing for engaging audio experiences while gaming, playing music, or watching entertainment. If the PlayStation lover in your life lacks a solid set of gaming earbuds, these would make for great gifts.

Read: SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds review – Resounding success

Alternatively, if your pal prefers PlayStation-branded goodies, the PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds (AUD $329) are solid, as is the PULSE Elite Wireless Headset (AUD $235).

Sofa Bed Floor Chair

Posture is extremely important, especially while playing video games for long periods. If the PlayStation fan in your life has a bad gaming set-up, or one that’s not particularly comfortable, consider buying them something practical this Christmas, like the Oikiture Floor Sofa Chair (AUD $189.90). These chairs are great because they keep you low to the ground, while also supporting your bum and back.

With a chair like this you can sit close (but not too close) to the TV, enjoy gaming, and know you’re living in the lap of luxury – or something close to it, at least.

PlayStation Portal

Image: Sony

Now, we’re getting into the more expensive gifts. If you’ve got cash to splash and a wiling, deserving giftee, you should consider buying them a PlayStation Portal (AUD $329). This is a handheld device that allows users to “remote play” their home console anywhere, and everywhere. You can use it to sit on the couch and play PlayStation, or bring your gameplay on the go. It is a tad costly – but it’s still very, very cool.

Read: One month with the PlayStation Portal

PlayStation 5 Pro Console

Now, a PS5 Pro console (AUD $1,199) is a gift only for the most beloved PlayStation fan in your life – but it is a viable option if you’re cashed up, or overly generous (and good for you, sincerely). The PS5 Pro is a fantastic console that offers bright, shiny next gen graphics and process power, all in a compact chassis. PlayStation fans don’t necessarily need this console, but it’s a brilliant upgrade from the base PS5 – and a big treat it always nice.

Read: PS5 Pro review – A real gut-buster for those who covet virtual beauty

PlayStation VR2

Like the PS5 Pro, the PlayStation VR2 (AUD $879) is a hefty investment – but it might be a worthwhile one for the right person (and as long as they’re willing to share).

Since launch, a number of solid games have released on the PlayStation VR2, with titles including Horizon Call of the Mountain, C-Smash VRS, Demeo, and Tentacular being standouts. While Sony hasn’t released a bunch of new VR games since then, there’s still plenty of solid VR experiences that make this headset a worthwhile gift – and there’s a bunch of cool-looking PSVR2 games on the horizon (Hitman World of Assassination, The Midnight Walk, Aces of Thunder).

Read: PSVR2: Top 12 Games for PlayStation VR 2

Note: All prices are accurate as at the time of writing.