Christmas Gift Guide 2024: The Best Presents for PC Gamers

Christmas is a wonderful time of year for PC gamers, because it usually means brand new accessories, funky lights, tech upgrades, and potentially even nabbing the best new graphics card. While these bits and bobs typically come with a hefty price tag, there are also affordable, fun gifts around for the PC gamer in your life – whether they like RGB glow or not.

If you’re scouting for fresh Christmas ideas, look no further than this list, which includes costly and cost-effective gadgets and gizmos for the PC gamer in your life.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD).

Steam Deck OLED

Image: GamesHub

The Steam Deck OLED (AUD $899 for the 512GB Model) is a fairly pricey gift – but if you’re in a position to buy one, it will be the best gift you ever give the PC gamer in your life. This handheld gaming console lets you play your entire Steam library handheld, with most modern games being compatible with the device. After years of waiting, you can now order the Steam Deck within Australia, and it’s likely to be a hot option this Christmas.

Read: Steam Deck OLED review – An Australian perspective

As an aside, if your giftee already has a Steam Deck, you could consider buying an accessory for it, like the Venom Universal Carry Case (AUD $52.91) or the NewQ Steam Deck HDMI Dock (AUD $31.99).

Sennheiser Profile USB Mic

Whether your local PC gamer enjoys multiplayer gaming sessions, or entertaining folks via livestream or TikTok, they’ll need a solid microphone companion for crisp voice delivery and sound quality. Audio brand Sennheiser has built a reputation for quality over the years, and while many of their items are premium, the GamesHub-tested Sennheiser Professional Profile USB Mic (AUD $290.98) is almost in the affordable range. Beyond looking rather cool, it’s also a very reliable desktop microphone.

Read: Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone Streaming Set Review

VelocityOne Flightstick

Image: Turtle Beach

There’s so many folks who, deep down, want to become pilots. Or at the very least, experience life as a pilot. Maybe it’s to do with Top Gun. Maybe we all just love pushing buttons. Whatever the case, gaming opens an entry port to this world via flight sims, like Microsoft Flight Simulator. If you’ve got someone really into that franchise, or just someone who wants some virtual flight experience, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick (AUD $249.95) is an essential flying companion.

While there’s all sorts of accessories that go along with this particular device, the base stick does enough to let you take to the virtual skies with aplomb.

Multi USB Hub

Modern gaming PCs are lightning fast and often boast meaty performance – but they never seem to have enough USB and USB-C ports to function as intended. Gamers have particular issues with the lack of handy ports available, given the sheer number of peripherals that are attached to gaming-focussed PCs – headsets, keyboards, mice, streaming decks, and more.

To remedy this clutter, a handy multi-USB connector is always a massive boon. It means more devices can be attached, that cables are neater, and that life will be much, much easier for everyone. We recommend the SmartQ USB 3.0 Hub (AUD $17.99) from Amazon.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Image: HyperX

A good gaming mouse is the difference between winning and losing matches in multiplayer games – so you want to make sure the PC gamer in your life has access to a solid one. There’s a bunch of great options available, as modern gaming mice are refined to the point of being very snappy, ergonomic, and good-looking – but we’re going to shout out the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Mouse (AUD $109.00). It’s slim, neat, glides smoothly, and most importantly, it’s very aesthetically pleasing in white.

Nanoleaf Lights

There’s nothing quite like a neon RGB glow to light up your gaming space – and to that end, Nanoleaf Lights (Starting from AUD $129.00) are the perfect companion. These funky lights come in all forms, colours, and sizes, and should help illuminate the darker corners of any room, making an inviting space to work and play in. While the latest Nanoleaf sets are fairly pricey, there are also cheaper alternatives in the range, including light strips, bulbs, dimmable smart panels, and more.

Note: Keep regional power plugs in mind when purchasing online.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 (Gen 3)

Image: Turtle Beach

If the PC gamer in your life is looking for a new set of cans, the newly-released third gen Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Headset (AUD $179.95) is a solid and affordable option. It boasts crispy sound, a great microphone for multiplayer gaming sessions, and a hefty battery life. When every device in a gamer’s life requires charging, one less demanding device would certainly be appreciated. It’s also worth noting this is the third iteration of the Stealth 600, and it benefits from years of experimentation.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5

Image: SteelSeries

Another solid headset we’d recommend gifting for Christmas is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 (AUD $171.66) – a sleek little number that boasts rock solid sound, a neat design, and ample comfort for those longer gaming sessions.

If you really love the PC gamer in your life, you can also consider forking out for the superior SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro (AUD $479.00) wireless headset, which includes active noise cancelling and crisper sound for a more significant cost.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

If the PC gamer in your life has aspirations of becoming a streamer or content creator (or they are already), a handy Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 (AUD $179.00) can help them along their way. This programmable button hub allows for easy access to scene switching, as well as a variety of apps, shortcuts, and commands while using streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, OBS, and Streamlabs.

The Stream Deck is not strictly necessary to have an easy and entertaining show, but it’ll certainly inject a sense of fun into every live appearance.

RGB Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad

PC gamers (and most other gamers) love coloured RGB lights of all shapes and sizes. They love to put lights on walls, desks, floors, chairs, headsets, mice, keyboards – anywhere that will take them. So if they haven’t ‘RGB-ed’ their mouse pad just yet – a simple Geecol RGB Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad (AUD $19.99) makes for a great Christmas gift.

This long mouse pad provides a cushy comfort to any desk, while also providing a glow of rainbow light. You can customise the mat with your chosen colour, with multiple different lighting options available – including bright purples, greens, blues, and pinks.

WD_Black P10 5TB Game Drive

Image: Western Digital

If there’s one thing to know about PC gamers, it’s that they’re always running out of computer storage space. Games take a lot of space on modern hardware, and with most standard laptops and PCs only including 1TB of native storage, it won’t be long before they’re filled.

To circumvent this problem, a WD_Black P10 5TB Game Drive (AUD $188.24) is a great option. These drives are very compact, flashy, and highly reliable, making them great for expanded storage space. Before trouble develops, it’s great to have one of these on hand – so this Christmas, consider being the thoughtful friend your local PC gamer needs.

Anda Seat Gaming Chair

You’ll know when you find the perfect gaming chair. It’s in the process of sitting down, feeling the cushions press against your legs, and the lumbar support nestle firmly into your back, that you know if it’s right for you. The moment I sat in an Anda Seat Kaiser 3 (Around AUD $700), the real world melted away. I was encased in a welcome softness. I felt at home. Since then, it’s become my go-to gaming chair – and it might just serve the PC gamer in your life, too.

The Best PC Games of 2024

The PC gamer in your life is likely on top of brand new video game releases – but if they’re lagging behind, or there’s something fresh on their radar, a very safe bet for Christmas is buying them one of the best games of 2024. That could come in the form of a Steam Voucher, or a direct purchase – whatever works best.

Here are the games we recommend as gifts for PC gamers this year:

Check out more great Christmas gift guides on GamesHub:

Note: All prices are accurate as at the time of writing. GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.