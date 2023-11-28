Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Video Game Gifts for Nintendo Fans

Nintendo has had a bumper year in 2023, with a range of excellent games launching in recent months – from Super Mario Bros. Wonder to Super Mario RPG, WarioWare: Move It! and even The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and a bunch more. In a stellar year, the company has gained a bunch of new fans – and those newbies might have an eye on
Whether you’re shopping for a new fan, or someone who’s always loved
If you’re looking to get started on your shopping, here are a few suggestions to get the ball rolling.
Note: All gifts are selected from the US version of Amazon. Check your local online stores for equivalent pricing, and other gift ideas.
Our Top Picks
Nintendo Strategy Guides and Reference Books
Gamers love to know things. Whether it’s how to overcome the latest dungeon in The Legend of Zelda, or how to catch every butterfly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The good news is you can help teach them exactly what they need to know, with a variety of
Here’s a few options to peruse:
- The Art of Super Mario Odyssey – US $22.41
- The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia – US $23.94
- Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years – US $11.00
- The Legend of Zelda Encyclopaedia – US $20.99
- The Legend of Zelda: Art and Artifacts – US $20.46
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide – US $26.32
- Disrupting the Game by Reggie Fils-Aimé – US $13.89
- Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata – US $13.28
- Playing With Super Power: Nintendo Super NES Classics – US $25.86
New Nintendo Joy-Cons
Nintendo Joy-Cons (US $79.00) are a great Christmas gift, for a number of reasons. They ensure everyone in your family or friendship group can play games together, they can jazz up consoles with fresh new colours, and they’re going to need to be replaced anyway at some point – so you might as well fork out for Christmas. Joy-Cons are still subject to annoying drift the older they get, rendering some games frustrating to play. With a new set of Joy-Cons, drift can be waylaid for another few years, all while making a console brighter and more fun. It’s a win-win.
If you’re keen for a more affordable gaming accessory gift, you can also purchase something simpler – like a charging base for Joy-Cons (US $16.99) or a fun Zelda-themed game cartridge holder (US $15.99).
Nintendo Switch OLED Model
If you’re shopping for a family member or someone you really appreciate, you might want to consider a whopping Christmas gift, in the form of an upgraded Nintendo Switch OLED Model. These consoles are miles above the base
While you will need to fork out if you’re going to treat the
CRKD Nitro Deck
For the nostalgic Nintendo fan in your life, the CRKD Nitro Deck (US $69.99) could be a very novel Christmas gift idea. This handheld deck is a replacer for the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons that essentially allows you to transform a regular Nintendo Switch console into an aesthetically retro-style gaming machine.
Pop the console into the deck’s base, and you’ve got a fresh new, ergonomic chassis available in a range of colours – including a GameCube-era purple, and a mint green.
The Nitro Deck also comes with a neat carrying case, making it a snazzy and very portable “outfit” for any Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Hallmark Christmas Ornaments
It’s not Christmas without a few festive decorations – and the good news is these can be gamified. In recent years, Hallmark has opened its hallowed doors to more ‘nerdy’ pop culture figures, with an array of games like Super Mario, Animal Crossing and Pokemon getting official Hallmark ornaments to hang on trees, and around the house. They make for delightful little gifts, and should light up any room.
Here are a few of the best Hallmark
- Isabelle and Tom Nook from Animal Crossing – US $20.00
- K.K. Slider from Animal Crossing – US $19.89
- Mario with Mushroom – US $14.99
- Cat Mario – US $18.99
- SNES Console – US $21.99
- Pikachu – US $16.30
- Eevee – US $12.99
Animal Crossing and Mario Plush Toys
You’re never too old for a plush toy – and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
Here are a few of our favourite plushies from
- Princess Peach – US $26.99
- Pikmin (Purple) – US $15.99
- Goomba – US $16.99
- Kirby – US $21.69
- Link – US $19.99
- Luigi – US $16.99
- Pink Yoshi – US $16.99
- Sleeping Kirby – US $28.00
- Splatoon 3 Squid Plush – US $29.99
- Tom Nook – US $18.99
Pokemon Plush Toys
Pokemon plush toys are also massively popular – which is why they get their own entry. After years of new releases and countless new Pokemon – nearly every one with their own plushie – there are simply far too many of these cutesy toys to collect. That said, if you know your
- Charizard – US $27.99
- Eevee – US $24.99
- Greninja – US $34.99
- Bulbasaur (Corduroy) – US $24.99
- Sprigatito – US $43.73
- Dratini – US $24.08
- Charmander, Bulbasar and Squirtle (Sleepy) – US $34.99
- Piplup – US $24.99
- Poliwag – US $28.47
- Squirtle – US $19.99
Nintendo Board Games: Monopoly and More
Nintendo has a long history with board games – and the sheer variety of licensed titles is impressive. We’ve tried and tested Monopoly: Animal Crossing (US $15.49) and loved it, but there’s also a range of other exciting and frantic
- Animal Crossing: Match – US $22.99
- Guess Who? Super Mario Edition – US $36.98
- Monopoly: Gamer – US $39.99
- Monopoly: Super Mario Celebration! – US $23.10
- Super Mario Chess – US $46.88
- UNO: The Legend of Zelda – US $7.93
Super Mario Lamps
If you’re looking to get really niche with your
Here’s a few of our favourites:
- Boo Neon Light – US $27.99
- Mushroom Light – US $19.00
- Piranha Plant Lamp – US $28.15
- Question Block Light – US $26.99
- Yoshi Egg Lamp – US $18.39
If you’re looking outside the Super Mario series, you can also nab a Zelda Triforce Lamp (US $35.99), or a Majora’s Mask LED Light (US $39.99).
The Best Nintendo Games of 2023
As we all know,
Here are a few of our favourite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – US $64.95
- Super Mario RPG – US $59.88
- Pikmin 4 – US $57.50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 – US $49.99
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – US $59.85
- WarioWare: Move It! – US $49.99
- Fire Emblem Engage – US $39.00
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – US $48.60
- Detective Pikachu Returns – US $47.77
- Disney Illusion Island – US $39.99
Note: All prices are accurate as at the time of writing. As sales end, these may differ. Equivalent discounts will be available around the world.