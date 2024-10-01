News

Get your entries in quick to win your way into High Score this weekend in Melbourne.
1 Oct 2024 14:26
Steph Panecasio
High Score 2024 giveaway

Culture

Image: High Score

Ever get nostalgic over a piece of video game music? Do certain line readings or barks get stuck in your head? Do you ever pop on some classic soundtracks to get you through the workday? If the answer to the above questions is a big “yes, yes, YES” then you’re definitely going to want to throw your hat in the ring for this giveaway.

Thanks to our friends at APRA AMCOS, GamesHub is thrilled to give away a double pass to this weekend’s highly anticipated video game audio conference, High Score.

The event is a jam-packed audio extravaganza, kicking off with a keynote from Remedy Entertainment’s Richard Lapington (audio director of Alan Wake 2); over 50 panels, presentations, workshops and masterclasses; and a homegrown Aussie send-off with closing keynote speakers, Montaigne and Yon Hall (Stray Gods: The Role-Playing Musical).

High Score is part of Melbourne International Games Week and will take place on Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th October at LCI Melbourne in Collingwood (so you’ll have to make sure you can get yourself there for the weekend).

Read: High Score keynote speaker Richard Lapington on the evolution of audio design

How To Enter our High Score giveaway

To be in the running to win the doubel pass to High Score, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on.
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn.
  3. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our interview with keynote speaker Richard Lapington – you’ll know it when you see it.
Win a Double Pass to High Score 2024! (ENDS 4th OCTOBER 12.30pm)

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here

Entries will close on Friday 4th October at 12.30pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the same day.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

