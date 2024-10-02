SXSW Sydney 2024: Games and Screen Awards shortlist revealed

The full list of nominees for the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games & Screen Awards has been revealed, with a range of Australian and internationally-made video games recognised for their innovation and creativity. This year, there will be six award categories total, with each focussed on a different aspect of play.
The three critic awards are: Best International Game, Discovery Award, and Game of the Year. Each nominee in this category has been selected by a panel of judges (including the GamesHub team), with titles selected from a robust lineup. The core focus of these awards is on standout achievements, remarkable experiences, and outstanding artistry and design.
In addition to these awards, there will be a People’s Choice Award determined by public voting of games included in the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Showcase, a Tabletop Award for a non-digital game that “excels in thoughtful design and offers a compelling solo or social experience”, and a Best Student Game Award given to an innovative, exciting game featured in the student showcase.
Here’s the full list of nominees from the critic judging round.
Read: Wax Heads preview – It’s punk to be kind
SXSW Sydney 2024: Best International Game – Nominees
- Until Then, Polychroma Games
- Airborne Empire, The Wandering Band
- 1000xRESIST, Sunset Visitor 斜陽過客
- Botany Manor, Balloon Studios
- Boxes: Lost Fragments, Big Loop Studios
SXSW Sydney 2024: Discovery Award – Nominees
- Death of the Reprobate, Joe Richardson Games
- No Case Should Remain Unsolved, Somi
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, Furniture & Mattress
- Dungeon Clawler, Stray Fawn Studios
- Wax Heads, Patattie Games
SXSW Sydney 2024: Game of the Year – Nominees
- INDIKA, Odd Meter Games
- Demonschool, Necrosoft Games
- Arco, Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, Fáyer
- Crab God, Chaos Theory Games
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Nacho Rodríguez
The winners of these awards, and the three additional awards, will be announced live at Fortress Sydney on 19 October 2024 at 7:00pm AEDT.
We congratulate all the shortlisted nominees, and look forward to seeing the eventual winners crowned later in October. Stay tuned for more on SXSW Sydney 2024.