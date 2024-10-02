News

SXSW Sydney 2024: Games and Screen Awards shortlist revealed

Here's the full list of nominated games from the upcoming awards.
2 Oct 2024 11:00
Leah J. Williams


Image: SXSW Sydney

The full list of nominees for the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games & Screen Awards has been revealed, with a range of Australian and internationally-made video games recognised for their innovation and creativity. This year, there will be six award categories total, with each focussed on a different aspect of play.

The three critic awards are: Best International Game, Discovery Award, and Game of the Year. Each nominee in this category has been selected by a panel of judges (including the GamesHub team), with titles selected from a robust lineup. The core focus of these awards is on standout achievements, remarkable experiences, and outstanding artistry and design.

In addition to these awards, there will be a People’s Choice Award determined by public voting of games included in the SXSW Sydney 2024 Games Showcase, a Tabletop Award for a non-digital game that “excels in thoughtful design and offers a compelling solo or social experience”, and a Best Student Game Award given to an innovative, exciting game featured in the student showcase.

Here’s the full list of nominees from the critic judging round.

Read: Wax Heads preview – It’s punk to be kind

SXSW Sydney 2024: Best International Game – Nominees

  • Until Then, Polychroma Games
  • Airborne Empire, The Wandering Band
  • 1000xRESIST, Sunset Visitor 斜陽過客
  • Botany Manor, Balloon Studios
  • Boxes: Lost Fragments, Big Loop Studios

SXSW Sydney 2024: Discovery Award – Nominees

  • Death of the Reprobate, Joe Richardson Games
  • No Case Should Remain Unsolved, Somi
  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, Furniture & Mattress
  • Dungeon Clawler, Stray Fawn Studios
  • Wax Heads, Patattie Games

SXSW Sydney 2024: Game of the Year – Nominees

  • INDIKA, Odd Meter Games
  • Demonschool, Necrosoft Games
  • Arco, Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, Fáyer
  • Crab God, Chaos Theory Games
  • The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Nacho Rodríguez

The winners of these awards, and the three additional awards, will be announced live at Fortress Sydney on 19 October 2024 at 7:00pm AEDT.

We congratulate all the shortlisted nominees, and look forward to seeing the eventual winners crowned later in October. Stay tuned for more on SXSW Sydney 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.



