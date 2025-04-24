Frostpunk is being reimagined and expanded in Unreal Engine

Frostpunk is set to get a reimagining in Unreal Engine, with this revisiting and expanding on the original experience, from visuals to gameplay mechanics. As announced, Frostpunk 1886 is a standalone title that aims to “carry forward the legacy of the first game” by building on the core of Frostpunk, and adding in “new content, mechanics laws, and … an entirely new Purpose path” beyond Faith and Order.

In addition to providing new content, 11 bit studios has announced Frostpunk 1886 will be a “living, expandable platform” with mod support. Reading between the lines, we can expect the game to be more of an ongoing title, with ample DLC designed to keep players engaged within its ecosystem.

You can check out a first teaser for Frostpunk 1886 below, although it’s worth noting 11 bit studios has gone the minimalist route, and hasn’t revealed anything of the revamped gameplay just yet. We do expect to see more in future.

Frostpunk 1886 – Announce Trailer

Read: Frostpunk 2 patch and DLC roadmap revealed

Frostpunk 1886 is set to release in 2027, so it’ll be some time before a meatier update. In the meantime, 11 bit studios has confirmed it will continue supporting and growing Frostpunk 2, with “free major content updates, a console launch, and DLCs” set to arrive in the coming months.

Frostpunk 2 will sit alongside Frostpunk 1886, with development on both titles continuing concurrently.

“[The games] will evolve side by side – two paths forged in parallel, each carrying the vision of survival into unrelenting cold,” 11 bit said. Notably, the studio is also working on other projects as well, including sci-fi clone survival game, The Alters.

In a press release, the company has confirmed this is all part of a new era for the studio, which is focussed on “delivering in-house projects more frequently than ever before.” Stay tuned to see what’s next.