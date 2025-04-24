News

 > News > PC

Frostpunk is being reimagined and expanded in Unreal Engine

Frostpunk 1886 seeks to "carry forward the legacy" of the OG game.
24 Apr 2025 20:00
Leah J. Williams
frostpunk 1886 game

PC

Image: 11 bit studios

Share Icon

Frostpunk is set to get a reimagining in Unreal Engine, with this revisiting and expanding on the original experience, from visuals to gameplay mechanics. As announced, Frostpunk 1886 is a standalone title that aims to “carry forward the legacy of the first game” by building on the core of Frostpunk, and adding in “new content, mechanics laws, and … an entirely new Purpose path” beyond Faith and Order.

In addition to providing new content, 11 bit studios has announced Frostpunk 1886 will be a “living, expandable platform” with mod support. Reading between the lines, we can expect the game to be more of an ongoing title, with ample DLC designed to keep players engaged within its ecosystem.

You can check out a first teaser for Frostpunk 1886 below, although it’s worth noting 11 bit studios has gone the minimalist route, and hasn’t revealed anything of the revamped gameplay just yet. We do expect to see more in future.

Frostpunk 1886 – Announce Trailer

Read: Frostpunk 2 patch and DLC roadmap revealed

Frostpunk 1886 is set to release in 2027, so it’ll be some time before a meatier update. In the meantime, 11 bit studios has confirmed it will continue supporting and growing Frostpunk 2, with “free major content updates, a console launch, and DLCs” set to arrive in the coming months.

Frostpunk 2 will sit alongside Frostpunk 1886, with development on both titles continuing concurrently.

“[The games] will evolve side by side – two paths forged in parallel, each carrying the vision of survival into unrelenting cold,” 11 bit said. Notably, the studio is also working on other projects as well, including sci-fi clone survival game, The Alters.

In a press release, the company has confirmed this is all part of a new era for the studio, which is focussed on “delivering in-house projects more frequently than ever before.” Stay tuned to see what’s next.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

volition strong museum of play
?>
News

The Strong Museum acquires new Volition studio collection

Archivists are currently analysing and preserving donated data.

Leah J. Williams
apple iphone 16 pro max
?>
News

Apple fined €500 million for allegedly breaching EU Digital Markets Act

Meta has also been fined for its advertising model.

Leah J. Williams
nintendo switch 2 console
?>
News

Nintendo warns of possible Nintendo Switch 2 stock shortages in Japan

The console's pre-order lottery has revealed rampant demand that may not be met.

Leah J. Williams
ghost of yotei game
?>
News

Ghost of Yotei gets October 2025 release date

The Ghost approaches swiftly.

Leah J. Williams
finspan board games 2025
?>
News

Stonemaier Games joins lawsuit against Trump's US tariffs

Other board game publishers have also joined the case.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login