SXSW Sydney 2024 is heating up, with a slew of new announcements revealing 60 more games to be showcased, and a handful of parties, panels, and networking events for attendees. The aim of this year appears to be going bigger and better than the year prior, with plenty more games on show, and plenty more opportunities for the local games industry to connect.

Those keen to let loose will have the jingle-jangling Cowboy Night: Fistful of Games party on the horizon, with this introducing games from the Cowboy Games Showcase, and presenting an opportunity to put your best booted foot forward. The Games & Screen Awards will also return this year, for a night of celebrating the best games on show at SXSW Sydney 2024.

For those who want to put their serious hat on (cowboy or otherwise), a range of special conference sessions and panels talks have also been announced. Rich Lambert of The Elder Scrolls Online will hold a special keynote discussing the ten-year anniversary of the game, and how it continues to thrive. Teddy Dief, co-designer of Hyper Light Drifter and game director of We Are OFK, will also host a talk, focussed on topic of virtual celebrity.

As a teaser for upcoming panel talks, the SXSW Sydney team have also revealed two unique panels that will feature during the show. One is a talk with Fishbowl creator Rhea, about the impact childhood memories can have on game development. The other is a deep-dive talk with industry experts about the classification system for Australian games, and how it works.

Beyond these, there’s plenty of other new panels, talks, and sessions now available to sift through on the SXSW Sydney website. October is creeping up fast, so if you’re planning to attend, now is the time to start locking in your schedule.

SXSW Sydney 2024: Full games lineup

In addition to confirming new sessions and panels, the SXSW Sydney team has also locked in the full lineup of 120 games set to feature at the show. As noted, these games hail from 33 countries, with around 46 games hailing from Australia.

There’s plenty of highlights in the list, from Blue Manchu’s Wild Bastards to Hyper Light Breaker and beyond, but the real joy of SXSW is discovering something new and artful – so keep an open mind as you browse.

Here’s the full list of games set to be playable at SXSW Sydney 2024:

Wild Bastards Blue Manchu Australia (ACT) Insurrection Jamin Games Australia (NSW) MMMMMM: Multi-Merge Mix & Match Minigame Mayhem Team Party Bombers Australia (NSW) Arcane Raiders Team Stingray Australia (NSW) KILL KNIGHT PlaySide Studio Australia (NSW) Leap Year Daniel Linssen Australia (NSW) Chromatic Conundrum Digs Australia (NSW) Management In Space Silver Stitch Productions Australia (NSW) Hotel Magnate Arcade Oven Australia (NSW) Nonolith JUSTCAMH Australia (NSW) Grove Keeper Steep Summit Studios Australia (NSW) Crab God Chaos Theory Games Australia (NSW) Bits & Bops Tempo Lab Games Australia (NSW) Office Fight Fenix Studios Australia (NSW) Dungeonbreakers Droptable Games Australia (NSW) Doggy Don’t Care Rotub Games Australia (NSW) Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic i will bite raw coffee beans Australia (NSW) Death of a Partisan Myshkin Entertainment Australia (NSW) Miro Project Transmission Games Australia (NSW) Anticitizen Red Queebly Software Australia (NSW) No Humanity 2 SweatyChair Australia (NSW) Mystiques: Haunted Antiques Lemonade Games Australia (NSW) Frogreign Arkanpixel Australia (QLD) Key Fairy Owl Machine Australia (QLD) Isopod Sbug Games Australia (QLD) Momento Fat Alien Cat & Nomo Studio Australia (QLD) Uncle Unco Jonniemadeit Australia (SA) Dungeons and Dining Tables Catalyst Games Pty Ltd Australia (SA) Fox and Shadow Paper Cactus Games Australia (SA) Blood Reaver Hell Byte Studios Australia (SA) Crush Zone: Demolition Derby Desert Beagle Australia (VIC) Winnie’s Hole Twice Different Australia (VIC) Pond Scum VR UWU Australia (VIC) PROXIMATE Cain Maddox Australia (VIC) 420 Blaze It Game of the Year Normal Wholesome Games Australia (VIC) My Arms Are Longer Now Toot Games Australia (VIC) Rat Trap Squash & Stretch Australia (VIC) Surf Club Dinko Australia (VIC) Deitrus Team Azule Australia (VIC) Garganta Quadrado Studios Australia (VIC) Little Ruin Lucernal Australia (VIC) Mark Smith – Pie in the Sky Monster Shop Games Australia (WA) GHOST CAM ARCH REBELS Australia (WA) Incolatus Funny Fintan Softworks Australia (WA) Misc. A Tiny Tale Tinyware Games Australia (WA) Ricochet Rodeo Echidna Studios Australia (WA) Curiosmos Céline Veltman and the Silly Stars Belgium Gurei Lobo Sagaz Studio Brazil 1000xRESIST sunset visitor 斜陽過客 Canada Candlelight: Lament Lawsquare Games China DICEOMANCER Ultra Piggy Studio China SOPA StudioBando Colombia Mind Diver Indoor Sunglasses Denmark Winter Burrow Pine Creek Games Denmark WHAT THE CAR? Triband Denmark Airborne Empire The Wandering Band Empty Sol Cesto Tambouille, Géraud Zucchini, Chariospirale France Spook-A-Boo Wala Interactive India Fishbowl imissmyfriends.studio India The Palace on the Hill Niku Games Studio Private Limited India HORSES Santa Ragione / Andrea Lucco Borlera Italy Fruit Mountain BeXide Inc. Japan C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield ACQUIRE Corp. Japan RP7 Turtle Cream Korea, Republic of Light Odyssey SSUN GAMES Korea, Republic of Kusan : City of Wolves CIRCLEfromDOT Korea, Republic of Dungeon Inn Cat Society Korea, Republic of No Case Should Remain Unsolved Somi Korea, Republic of Antipaint Vilius Prakapas Lithuania Katana Rama Ghost Machine Malaysia Grunn Sokpop Collective Netherlands Kyoryu by Floating Rock Studio Floating Rock Studio New Zealand Bronzebeard’s Tavern The Mermaid MenZ New Zealand ShelfLife: Art School Detective Fnife Games New Zealand Brews & Bastards Mune Studio New Zealand Rose and Locket Showcase Whistling Wizard New Zealand Fruitbus Krillbite Studio Norway Lost Twins 2 Playdew Pakistan Window Garden CLOVER-FI Games Philippines INDIKA Odd Meter Poland Creatures of Ava Inverge Studios Poland Demon Spore DinoBoss Ltd Portugal SEDAP! kopiforge Singapore Identifile Gearbyte Games Singapore HITM3 Xiri Spain The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo Nacho Rodríguez / Gammera Nest Spain Boxes: Lost Fragments Big Loop Studios Sweden SULFUR Perfect Random AB Sweden HASTE: Broken Worlds landfall Sweden Dungeon Clawler Stray Fawn Studio Switzerland Off-Score YenTing Lo, Vanja Mrgan & Ferran Bertomeu Castells Taiwan Holiday Party NAMSON digital Thailand LightSup! Bugblio Studio Thailand Morgan: Metal Detective Studio Morgan United Kingdom Building Relationships Tan Ant Games United Kingdom Egging On Egobounds United Kingdom Dead Meat Meaning Machine United Kingdom RUBATO dconn United Kingdom Trash Goblin Spilt Milk Studios United Kingdom Death of the Reprobate Joe Richardson Games United Kingdom GladiEATers MilkBubbles Games United Kingdom Parcel Corps BillyGoat Entertainment United Kingdom Farewell North Kyle Banks United Kingdom Botany Manor Balloon Studios United Kingdom Wax Heads Patattie Games United Kingdom Judero Talha And Jack Co United Kingdom NanoApostle 18Light United Kingdom Pieced Together Glowfrog Games United Kingdom Screenbound Crescent Moon Games United States of America Arco Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, Fáyer United States of America The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time Coin Drop Games United States of America Disinherited Dryden Thomas Games United States of America Demonschool Necrosoft Games LLC United States of America Home Safety Hotline Night Signal Entertainment United States of America ChainStaff Mommy’s Best Games United States of America Nirvana Noir Feral Cat Den United States of America Raw Metal Team Crucible United States of America Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure Furniture & Mattress United States of America LUCID The Matte Black Studio United States of America Hello Again Soup Island United States of America Crude Oil Elf’s End Interactive United States of America Until Then Polychroma Games United States of America The Diner at the End of the Galaxy General Interactive United States of America Hyper Light Breaker Heart Machine, Inc. United States of America

You can learn more about this lineup on the SXSW Sydney website.

As announced, this year’s show takes place from 14-20 October 2024, in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.