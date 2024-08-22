SXSW Sydney 2024 is heating up, with a slew of new announcements revealing 60 more games to be showcased, and a handful of parties, panels, and networking events for attendees. The aim of this year appears to be going bigger and better than the year prior, with plenty more games on show, and plenty more opportunities for the local games industry to connect.
Those keen to let loose will have the jingle-jangling Cowboy Night: Fistful of Games party on the horizon, with this introducing games from the Cowboy Games Showcase, and presenting an opportunity to put your best booted foot forward. The Games & Screen Awards will also return this year, for a night of celebrating the best games on show at SXSW Sydney 2024.
For those who want to put their serious hat on (cowboy or otherwise), a range of special conference sessions and panels talks have also been announced. Rich Lambert of The Elder Scrolls Online will hold a special keynote discussing the ten-year anniversary of the game, and how it continues to thrive. Teddy Dief, co-designer of Hyper Light Drifter and game director of We Are OFK, will also host a talk, focussed on topic of virtual celebrity.
As a teaser for upcoming panel talks, the SXSW Sydney team have also revealed two unique panels that will feature during the show. One is a talk with Fishbowl creator Rhea, about the impact childhood memories can have on game development. The other is a deep-dive talk with industry experts about the classification system for Australian games, and how it works.
Beyond these, there’s plenty of other new panels, talks, and sessions now available to sift through on the SXSW Sydney website. October is creeping up fast, so if you’re planning to attend, now is the time to start locking in your schedule.
SXSW Sydney 2024: Full games lineup
In addition to confirming new sessions and panels, the SXSW Sydney team has also locked in the full lineup of 120 games set to feature at the show. As noted, these games hail from 33 countries, with around 46 games hailing from Australia.
There’s plenty of highlights in the list, from Blue Manchu’s Wild Bastards to Hyper Light Breaker and beyond, but the real joy of SXSW is discovering something new and artful – so keep an open mind as you browse.
Here’s the full list of games set to be playable at SXSW Sydney 2024:
|Wild Bastards
|Blue Manchu
|Australia (ACT)
|Insurrection
|Jamin Games
|Australia (NSW)
|MMMMMM: Multi-Merge Mix & Match Minigame Mayhem
|Team Party Bombers
|Australia (NSW)
|Arcane Raiders
|Team Stingray
|Australia (NSW)
|KILL KNIGHT
|PlaySide Studio
|Australia (NSW)
|Leap Year
|Daniel Linssen
|Australia (NSW)
|Chromatic Conundrum
|Digs
|Australia (NSW)
|Management In Space
|Silver Stitch Productions
|Australia (NSW)
|Hotel Magnate
|Arcade Oven
|Australia (NSW)
|Nonolith
|JUSTCAMH
|Australia (NSW)
|Grove Keeper
|Steep Summit Studios
|Australia (NSW)
|Crab God
|Chaos Theory Games
|Australia (NSW)
|Bits & Bops
|Tempo Lab Games
|Australia (NSW)
|Office Fight
|Fenix Studios
|Australia (NSW)
|Dungeonbreakers
|Droptable Games
|Australia (NSW)
|Doggy Don’t Care
|Rotub Games
|Australia (NSW)
|Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic
|i will bite raw coffee beans
|Australia (NSW)
|Death of a Partisan
|Myshkin Entertainment
|Australia (NSW)
|Miro Project
|Transmission Games
|Australia (NSW)
|Anticitizen Red
|Queebly Software
|Australia (NSW)
|No Humanity 2
|SweatyChair
|Australia (NSW)
|Mystiques: Haunted Antiques
|Lemonade Games
|Australia (NSW)
|Frogreign
|Arkanpixel
|Australia (QLD)
|Key Fairy
|Owl Machine
|Australia (QLD)
|Isopod
|Sbug Games
|Australia (QLD)
|Momento
|Fat Alien Cat & Nomo Studio
|Australia (QLD)
|Uncle Unco
|Jonniemadeit
|Australia (SA)
|Dungeons and Dining Tables
|Catalyst Games Pty Ltd
|Australia (SA)
|Fox and Shadow
|Paper Cactus Games
|Australia (SA)
|Blood Reaver
|Hell Byte Studios
|Australia (SA)
|Crush Zone: Demolition Derby
|Desert Beagle
|Australia (VIC)
|Winnie’s Hole
|Twice Different
|Australia (VIC)
|Pond Scum VR
|UWU
|Australia (VIC)
|PROXIMATE
|Cain Maddox
|Australia (VIC)
|420 Blaze It Game of the Year
|Normal Wholesome Games
|Australia (VIC)
|My Arms Are Longer Now
|Toot Games
|Australia (VIC)
|Rat Trap
|Squash & Stretch
|Australia (VIC)
|Surf Club
|Dinko
|Australia (VIC)
|Deitrus
|Team Azule
|Australia (VIC)
|Garganta
|Quadrado Studios
|Australia (VIC)
|Little Ruin
|Lucernal
|Australia (VIC)
|Mark Smith – Pie in the Sky
|Monster Shop Games
|Australia (WA)
|GHOST CAM
|ARCH REBELS
|Australia (WA)
|Incolatus
|Funny Fintan Softworks
|Australia (WA)
|Misc. A Tiny Tale
|Tinyware Games
|Australia (WA)
|Ricochet Rodeo
|Echidna Studios
|Australia (WA)
|Curiosmos
|Céline Veltman and the Silly Stars
|Belgium
|Gurei
|Lobo Sagaz Studio
|Brazil
|1000xRESIST
|sunset visitor 斜陽過客
|Canada
|Candlelight: Lament
|Lawsquare Games
|China
|DICEOMANCER
|Ultra Piggy Studio
|China
|SOPA
|StudioBando
|Colombia
|Mind Diver
|Indoor Sunglasses
|Denmark
|Winter Burrow
|Pine Creek Games
|Denmark
|WHAT THE CAR?
|Triband
|Denmark
|Airborne Empire
|The Wandering Band
|Empty
|Sol Cesto
|Tambouille, Géraud Zucchini, Chariospirale
|France
|Spook-A-Boo
|Wala Interactive
|India
|Fishbowl
|imissmyfriends.studio
|India
|The Palace on the Hill
|Niku Games Studio Private Limited
|India
|HORSES
|Santa Ragione / Andrea Lucco Borlera
|Italy
|Fruit Mountain
|BeXide Inc.
|Japan
|C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield
|ACQUIRE Corp.
|Japan
|RP7
|Turtle Cream
|Korea, Republic of
|Light Odyssey
|SSUN GAMES
|Korea, Republic of
|Kusan : City of Wolves
|CIRCLEfromDOT
|Korea, Republic of
|Dungeon Inn
|Cat Society
|Korea, Republic of
|No Case Should Remain Unsolved
|Somi
|Korea, Republic of
|Antipaint
|Vilius Prakapas
|Lithuania
|Katana Rama
|Ghost Machine
|Malaysia
|Grunn
|Sokpop Collective
|Netherlands
|Kyoryu by Floating Rock Studio
|Floating Rock Studio
|New Zealand
|Bronzebeard’s Tavern
|The Mermaid MenZ
|New Zealand
|ShelfLife: Art School Detective
|Fnife Games
|New Zealand
|Brews & Bastards
|Mune Studio
|New Zealand
|Rose and Locket Showcase
|Whistling Wizard
|New Zealand
|Fruitbus
|Krillbite Studio
|Norway
|Lost Twins 2
|Playdew
|Pakistan
|Window Garden
|CLOVER-FI Games
|Philippines
|INDIKA
|Odd Meter
|Poland
|Creatures of Ava
|Inverge Studios
|Poland
|Demon Spore
|DinoBoss Ltd
|Portugal
|SEDAP!
|kopiforge
|Singapore
|Identifile
|Gearbyte Games
|Singapore
|HITM3
|Xiri
|Spain
|The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
|Nacho Rodríguez / Gammera Nest
|Spain
|Boxes: Lost Fragments
|Big Loop Studios
|Sweden
|SULFUR
|Perfect Random AB
|Sweden
|HASTE: Broken Worlds
|landfall
|Sweden
|Dungeon Clawler
|Stray Fawn Studio
|Switzerland
|Off-Score
|YenTing Lo, Vanja Mrgan & Ferran Bertomeu Castells
|Taiwan
|Holiday Party
|NAMSON digital
|Thailand
|LightSup!
|Bugblio Studio
|Thailand
|Morgan: Metal Detective
|Studio Morgan
|United Kingdom
|Building Relationships
|Tan Ant Games
|United Kingdom
|Egging On
|Egobounds
|United Kingdom
|Dead Meat
|Meaning Machine
|United Kingdom
|RUBATO
|dconn
|United Kingdom
|Trash Goblin
|Spilt Milk Studios
|United Kingdom
|Death of the Reprobate
|Joe Richardson Games
|United Kingdom
|GladiEATers
|MilkBubbles Games
|United Kingdom
|Parcel Corps
|BillyGoat Entertainment
|United Kingdom
|Farewell North
|Kyle Banks
|United Kingdom
|Botany Manor
|Balloon Studios
|United Kingdom
|Wax Heads
|Patattie Games
|United Kingdom
|Judero
|Talha And Jack Co
|United Kingdom
|NanoApostle
|18Light
|United Kingdom
|Pieced Together
|Glowfrog Games
|United Kingdom
|Screenbound
|Crescent Moon Games
|United States of America
|Arco
|Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, Fáyer
|United States of America
|The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time
|Coin Drop Games
|United States of America
|Disinherited
|Dryden Thomas Games
|United States of America
|Demonschool
|Necrosoft Games LLC
|United States of America
|Home Safety Hotline
|Night Signal Entertainment
|United States of America
|ChainStaff
|Mommy’s Best Games
|United States of America
|Nirvana Noir
|Feral Cat Den
|United States of America
|Raw Metal
|Team Crucible
|United States of America
|Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
|Furniture & Mattress
|United States of America
|LUCID
|The Matte Black Studio
|United States of America
|Hello Again
|Soup Island
|United States of America
|Crude Oil
|Elf’s End Interactive
|United States of America
|Until Then
|Polychroma Games
|United States of America
|The Diner at the End of the Galaxy
|General Interactive
|United States of America
|Hyper Light Breaker
|Heart Machine, Inc.
|United States of America
As announced, this year’s show takes place from 14-20 October 2024, in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.