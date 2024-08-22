News

SXSW Sydney 2024 announces new showcase games, events, and more

Here's everything you can expect at SXSW Sydney 2024.
22 Aug 2024 12:01
Leah J. Williams
Image: Crescent Moon Games

SXSW Sydney 2024 is heating up, with a slew of new announcements revealing 60 more games to be showcased, and a handful of parties, panels, and networking events for attendees. The aim of this year appears to be going bigger and better than the year prior, with plenty more games on show, and plenty more opportunities for the local games industry to connect.

Those keen to let loose will have the jingle-jangling Cowboy Night: Fistful of Games party on the horizon, with this introducing games from the Cowboy Games Showcase, and presenting an opportunity to put your best booted foot forward. The Games & Screen Awards will also return this year, for a night of celebrating the best games on show at SXSW Sydney 2024.

For those who want to put their serious hat on (cowboy or otherwise), a range of special conference sessions and panels talks have also been announced. Rich Lambert of The Elder Scrolls Online will hold a special keynote discussing the ten-year anniversary of the game, and how it continues to thrive. Teddy Dief, co-designer of Hyper Light Drifter and game director of We Are OFK, will also host a talk, focussed on topic of virtual celebrity.

Read: GCAP 2024: Schedule and keynote speakers revealed

As a teaser for upcoming panel talks, the SXSW Sydney team have also revealed two unique panels that will feature during the show. One is a talk with Fishbowl creator Rhea, about the impact childhood memories can have on game development. The other is a deep-dive talk with industry experts about the classification system for Australian games, and how it works.

Beyond these, there’s plenty of other new panels, talks, and sessions now available to sift through on the SXSW Sydney website. October is creeping up fast, so if you’re planning to attend, now is the time to start locking in your schedule.

SXSW Sydney 2024: Full games lineup

wild bastards sxsw sydney 2024
Image: Blue Manchu

In addition to confirming new sessions and panels, the SXSW Sydney team has also locked in the full lineup of 120 games set to feature at the show. As noted, these games hail from 33 countries, with around 46 games hailing from Australia.

There’s plenty of highlights in the list, from Blue Manchu’s Wild Bastards to Hyper Light Breaker and beyond, but the real joy of SXSW is discovering something new and artful – so keep an open mind as you browse.

Here’s the full list of games set to be playable at SXSW Sydney 2024:

Wild BastardsBlue ManchuAustralia (ACT)
InsurrectionJamin GamesAustralia (NSW)
MMMMMM: Multi-Merge Mix & Match Minigame MayhemTeam Party BombersAustralia (NSW)
Arcane RaidersTeam StingrayAustralia (NSW)
KILL KNIGHTPlaySide StudioAustralia (NSW)
Leap YearDaniel LinssenAustralia (NSW)
Chromatic ConundrumDigsAustralia (NSW)
Management In SpaceSilver Stitch ProductionsAustralia (NSW)
Hotel MagnateArcade OvenAustralia (NSW)
NonolithJUSTCAMHAustralia (NSW)
Grove KeeperSteep Summit StudiosAustralia (NSW)
Crab GodChaos Theory GamesAustralia (NSW)
Bits & BopsTempo Lab GamesAustralia (NSW)
Office FightFenix StudiosAustralia (NSW)
DungeonbreakersDroptable GamesAustralia (NSW)
Doggy Don’t CareRotub GamesAustralia (NSW)
Your Holy & Virtuous Heretici will bite raw coffee beansAustralia (NSW)
Death of a PartisanMyshkin EntertainmentAustralia (NSW)
Miro ProjectTransmission GamesAustralia (NSW)
Anticitizen RedQueebly SoftwareAustralia (NSW)
No Humanity 2SweatyChairAustralia (NSW)
Mystiques: Haunted AntiquesLemonade GamesAustralia (NSW)
FrogreignArkanpixelAustralia (QLD)
Key FairyOwl MachineAustralia (QLD)
IsopodSbug GamesAustralia (QLD)
MomentoFat Alien Cat & Nomo StudioAustralia (QLD)
Uncle UncoJonniemadeitAustralia (SA)
Dungeons and Dining TablesCatalyst Games Pty LtdAustralia (SA)
Fox and ShadowPaper Cactus GamesAustralia (SA)
Blood ReaverHell Byte StudiosAustralia (SA)
Crush Zone: Demolition DerbyDesert BeagleAustralia (VIC)
Winnie’s HoleTwice DifferentAustralia (VIC)
Pond Scum VRUWUAustralia (VIC)
PROXIMATECain MaddoxAustralia (VIC)
420 Blaze It Game of the YearNormal Wholesome GamesAustralia (VIC)
My Arms Are Longer NowToot GamesAustralia (VIC)
Rat TrapSquash & StretchAustralia (VIC)
Surf ClubDinkoAustralia (VIC)
DeitrusTeam AzuleAustralia (VIC)
GargantaQuadrado StudiosAustralia (VIC)
Little RuinLucernalAustralia (VIC)
Mark Smith – Pie in the SkyMonster Shop GamesAustralia (WA)
GHOST CAMARCH REBELSAustralia (WA)
IncolatusFunny Fintan SoftworksAustralia (WA)
Misc. A Tiny TaleTinyware GamesAustralia (WA)
Ricochet RodeoEchidna StudiosAustralia (WA)
CuriosmosCéline Veltman and the Silly StarsBelgium
GureiLobo Sagaz StudioBrazil
1000xRESISTsunset visitor 斜陽過客Canada
Candlelight: LamentLawsquare GamesChina
DICEOMANCERUltra Piggy StudioChina
SOPAStudioBandoColombia
Mind DiverIndoor SunglassesDenmark
Winter BurrowPine Creek GamesDenmark
WHAT THE CAR?TribandDenmark
Airborne EmpireThe Wandering BandEmpty
Sol CestoTambouille, Géraud Zucchini, ChariospiraleFrance
Spook-A-BooWala InteractiveIndia
Fishbowlimissmyfriends.studioIndia
The Palace on the HillNiku Games Studio Private LimitedIndia
HORSESSanta Ragione / Andrea Lucco BorleraItaly
Fruit MountainBeXide Inc.Japan
C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty BattlefieldACQUIRE Corp.Japan
RP7Turtle CreamKorea, Republic of
Light OdysseySSUN GAMESKorea, Republic of
Kusan : City of WolvesCIRCLEfromDOTKorea, Republic of
Dungeon InnCat SocietyKorea, Republic of
No Case Should Remain UnsolvedSomiKorea, Republic of
AntipaintVilius PrakapasLithuania
Katana RamaGhost MachineMalaysia
GrunnSokpop CollectiveNetherlands
Kyoryu by Floating Rock StudioFloating Rock StudioNew Zealand
Bronzebeard’s TavernThe Mermaid MenZNew Zealand
ShelfLife: Art School DetectiveFnife GamesNew Zealand
Brews & BastardsMune StudioNew Zealand
Rose and Locket ShowcaseWhistling WizardNew Zealand
FruitbusKrillbite StudioNorway
Lost Twins 2PlaydewPakistan
Window GardenCLOVER-FI GamesPhilippines
INDIKAOdd MeterPoland
Creatures of AvaInverge StudiosPoland
Demon SporeDinoBoss LtdPortugal
SEDAP!kopiforgeSingapore
IdentifileGearbyte GamesSingapore
HITM3XiriSpain
The Many Pieces of Mr. CooNacho Rodríguez / Gammera NestSpain
Boxes: Lost FragmentsBig Loop StudiosSweden
SULFURPerfect Random ABSweden
HASTE: Broken WorldslandfallSweden
Dungeon ClawlerStray Fawn StudioSwitzerland
Off-ScoreYenTing Lo, Vanja Mrgan & Ferran Bertomeu CastellsTaiwan
Holiday PartyNAMSON digitalThailand
LightSup!Bugblio StudioThailand
Morgan: Metal DetectiveStudio MorganUnited Kingdom
Building RelationshipsTan Ant GamesUnited Kingdom
Egging OnEgoboundsUnited Kingdom
Dead MeatMeaning MachineUnited Kingdom
RUBATOdconnUnited Kingdom
Trash GoblinSpilt Milk StudiosUnited Kingdom
Death of the ReprobateJoe Richardson GamesUnited Kingdom
GladiEATersMilkBubbles GamesUnited Kingdom
Parcel CorpsBillyGoat EntertainmentUnited Kingdom
Farewell NorthKyle BanksUnited Kingdom
Botany ManorBalloon StudiosUnited Kingdom
Wax HeadsPatattie GamesUnited Kingdom
JuderoTalha And Jack CoUnited Kingdom
NanoApostle18LightUnited Kingdom
Pieced TogetherGlowfrog GamesUnited Kingdom
ScreenboundCrescent Moon GamesUnited States of America
ArcoFranek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, FáyerUnited States of America
The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All TimeCoin Drop GamesUnited States of America
DisinheritedDryden Thomas GamesUnited States of America
DemonschoolNecrosoft Games LLCUnited States of America
Home Safety HotlineNight Signal EntertainmentUnited States of America
ChainStaffMommy’s Best GamesUnited States of America
Nirvana NoirFeral Cat DenUnited States of America
Raw MetalTeam CrucibleUnited States of America
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling AdventureFurniture & MattressUnited States of America
LUCIDThe Matte Black StudioUnited States of America
Hello AgainSoup IslandUnited States of America
Crude OilElf’s End InteractiveUnited States of America
Until ThenPolychroma GamesUnited States of America
The Diner at the End of the GalaxyGeneral InteractiveUnited States of America
Hyper Light BreakerHeart Machine, Inc.United States of America

You can learn more about this lineup on the SXSW Sydney website.

As announced, this year’s show takes place from 14-20 October 2024, in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

