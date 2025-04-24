Tron: Catalyst continues a stylish video game legacy

I first discovered Tron through video games. In Kingdom Hearts 2‘s Space Paranoids level, to be specific. There was something so compelling about its game-in-a-game virtual world, with its unique neon blue-and-red aesthetic, and its tales of computer war between digital factions. Inspired by the game, I sought out the film – and while I was perhaps too late to appreciate its formerly ground-breaking visuals, I was enamoured by its core ideas, its novel costuming, and its ambitions.

Since this film released, the world of Tron has grown exponentially. As in most modern media, it’s not enough to simply enjoy a film. If one is successful, it must be expanded on, spun off, and grown into new mediums. At the very least, Tron’s expansion has served it very well so far, giving us the excellent Tron: Legacy (and its associated Kingdom Hearts adaptation), and a range of neat narrative games.

The latest in this array is Tron: Catalyst, from Bithell Games (Tron: Identity, John Wick Hex). After playing through several chapters, diving deeply into its world of program rebellion and Identity Disc fights, complete with a time loop mechanic, I can see it living up to the starry legacy of this long-running media franchise.

In Tron: Catalyst, you are Exo, a program whose function is entirely interrupted when a couriered package blows up, giving them the ability to “Glitch” through time and relive past events. It’s a bit Infamous in set-up, which tickled me greatly.

Image: Bithell Games

At first, you’re suspected of being a criminal, and you’re thrown into the Grid’s version of prison, to fight Identity Disc battles against glowing orange troops. Then, you glitch out, and find yourself at the beginning of the loop – with the dawning realisation you can now revisit the past, wielding it to unlock new pathways, and avoid detection by enemy soldiers.

It’s a strong setup, and one that paves the way for a flashy quest with high stakes. Across the first two game chapters, Exo is put through the ringer, eventually learning how best to grasp her abilities, and manipulate the powers of the Grid to her advantage. Along the way, you get to experience the full gamut of Tron fantasies: riding a Light Cycle, hacking the mainframe, and doing battle with program goons. It’s all very sleek and snazzy, as is the wider world of the game.

Tron, the original film, was significantly elevated by its artist choices – and they’ve endured through modernisation. The franchise is just plain cool, with its blacklight glow. Tron: Catalyst captures the aesthetic well, with its action defined by its limited colour palette, and its neon touches. At a simple glance, it illuminates your journey well, defining heroes by blue, and enemies by orange.

What I’ve most enjoyed about the ride so far is how well it captures the stylish vibe and feel of Tron in every facet. Not only in its aesthetics, although they are fab, but also in the game’s sound palette and score.

Daft Punk were cooking when they scored Tron: Legacy, and Catalyst captures some of that film’s smooth, classy vibes in its many synth track. It would be hard to compare any soundtrack to Daft Punk, but this game manages well to inspire the same toe-taps and full-bodied beats of its predecessor.

Image: Bithell Games

Capturing the very essence of Tron, of course, isn’t new to Bithell Games. The studio previously had great success with visual novel, Tron: Identity. But here, the team has pushed further into the action genre, adapting elements of Identity‘s visual novel style into a larger scale, more ambitious action-adventure game that so far, better realises the world of Tron.

In snappy action sequences, it also does a neat job replicating the battles of Tron: Legacy (which are undoubtedly faster and more cinematic than the battles of the original film) to add those all-important stakes to your travels. There’s plenty of satisfaction in swinging your Identity Disc, and watching it bounce between enemies for added damage.

The preview of Tron: Catalyst available to GamesHub was only a short slice of the game’s opening, laying the foundations of what’s to come. But with bright ideas and its devotion to neon Tron goodness, there are reasons to hope the rest of the game is just as tight and inspired. There’s a real fluidity and moreishness to this game and its action, and its central glitch-filled mystery holds much promise.

We look forward to seeing more of Catalyst, as Bithell Games prepares for launch on 17 June 2025.