News > Company Announcements > Business

Bilibili’s Gaming Slump Hits Hard, But a Duck Saving Shooter Might Just Save the Day

14 Nov 2025 5:02
Jamie Davis
bilibili logo

Business

Share Icon

Bilibili’s most recent earnings are something of a rollercoaster. The video sharing giant reported a 17 percent drop in its gaming revenue for the third quarter, about 1.5 billion yuan (about $212 million). Considering that their blockbuster strategy game, San Guo: Mou Ding Tian Xia, just printed them money last year, that’s a tough nut to crack.

Yet the company’s total revenue actually increased by 5% to 7.7 billion yuan, and it also swung a profit of 469.4 million yuan ($66 million or so). That’s just their third profitable quarter since going public in 2018. Not too shabby given they were bleeding red ink a year ago with a 79.8 million yuan loss.

Bilibil Third Quarter Revenue 2025

Ads are a very lucrative business here, up 23 per cent to 2.6 billion yuan, while value added services like memberships rose 7 per cent to 3 billion yuan. Even the odds and ends of IP deals and merch totalled 582 million RMB, up 3%.

Gaming’s the weak suit these days, but Bilibili isn’t just twiddling its taking a relaxed approach, they’re making strong decisions on a quirky new title called Escape From Duckov which has sold over a million copies.

It is a top down shooter in which you get to be cute little ducks attempting to bust out of some dystopian nightmare. It was released Oct. 16 and has sold well so far, across platforms and around the world, with over 3 million copies sold. CEO Chen Rui cited it during the earnings call as potentially the second largest Chinese single player hit ever, with peak Steam player numbers exceeding 300,000.

To put things into perspective, the unquestioned king is Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong, which has sold 28 million copies and brought in over 9 billion yuan since August. Duckov is currently PC only, but ports to consoles and mobile devices are planned. If it continues to quack in this manner, it might be the San Guo sequel they so desire.

Looking back, Bilibili’s profitability has been inconsistent. Their first ever profit in Q4 2018 with net income of 88.9 million yuan, thanks to San Guo, but fell into a slight loss of 10.7 million yuan in Q1 this year before returning to the black with net income of 218.3 million yuan in Q2. Wall Street is not entirely sold on it yet, however. Shares in Hong Kongfell 1.8% to HKD209 today, and the NASDAQ listing was hit even harder, down 4.8% to $25.89 yesterday.

In a market where gaming is very volatile, turning a profit amid the chaos feels like a win.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

Related News

Shayne Coplan
?>
Company Announcements

Polymarket Making Giant Strides In The US With Beta Launch Plus UFC And Yahoo Deals

Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan has raced through the gears this week in his drive to get the prediction…

Jim Munro
better collective
?>
Company Announcements

Better Collective Unveils Q3 2025 Financials

Better Collective has invested in multiple of these smaller cap companies and with a better than expected Q3 2025, it…

Jamie Davis
ubisoft logo
?>
Company Announcements

Ubisoft Pulls a Last Second Earnings Curveball, Freezes Trading to Stop the Panic

If you have a stake in the gaming titans, or enjoy some of the drama around them, everyone’s on their…

Jamie Davis
the game awards
?>
Company Announcements

Amazon Prime Video Lands Exclusive Stream of The Game Awards 2025 in Landmark Deal

In a game changing partnership that's set to elevate the video game industry's premier night, Amazon Prime Video has secured…

Jamie Davis
season's greetings
?>
Company Announcements

Season's greetings from all at GamesHub

GamesHub is powering down for a short break before returning, rebooting, and refreshing in 2022.

GamesHub