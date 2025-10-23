The indie hit Escape From Duckov has officially crossed a major milestone, with one million copies sold – and yes, we didn’t think we’d write something like that either. But apparently, the poultry mix of survival-roguelike and Metal Gear Solid stealth, has garnered a cult-following in the short time since its release.

What initially started as a quirky passion project, has quickly turned into one of the year’s best-selling indie games, and 2025’s most unexpected success story. The proof is in the pudding – sharp design, weird humor, and a lot of social media buzz still trumps a lot of the recent AAA titles, especially when it comes to pure marketing muscle.

Escape From Duckov Sales

Earlier this year, very few would have predicted that Escape From Duckov would be such a hit. True, the game has a couple of tried-and-true mechanics under its belt, but plenty of games with fast-paced survival mechanics and stealth elements have come and gone – so what makes it so special?



Well, for one it blends chaotic stealth gameplay with rogue-lite progression and a pretty satirical story about freedom, which is cool to see, since story isn’t necessarily always a focus. The combination did strike a chord with players, and the game itself can be described as mechanically tight, while being refreshingly…strange.

Within weeks, Duckov went viral, thanks to TikTok clips showing off its over-the-top escape sequences and rather unhinged humor.

Will Escape From Duckov Release on Console?

According to Fowl Play Studios’ (yes, that is indeed their name) announcement, Escape From Duckov crossed the one million mark having been released earlier this month. The quirky developers credited word-of-mouth marketing, a healthy modding community, and ongoing support with new missions and balance tweaks for keeping momentum strong, but it can’t be denied, that Escape From Duckov just has that special sauce.

On Steam for example, the game holds an Overwhelmingly Positive rating, with fans praising its combination of deep mechanics and comedic charm. Some of its most popular mods even add crossover missions with other indie favorites, including a “Duck Souls” mode inspired by Dark Souls and a stealth DLC parodying Hitman – how cool is that?

While the team hasn’t confirmed console versions yet, they’ve teased that “the nest is expanding,” suggesting Escape From Duckov could soon waddle its way to new platforms. We’re for one, excited to dive in again.