News > PC

When is the next season of Fortnite?

7 Jan 2026 13:46
Jamie Davis
fortnite season 2

PC

Share Icon

Epic Games has lit the fuse on Fortnite’s 2026 hype train via its official Trello roadmap, locking in Chapter 7 Season 2 for March 5, 2026.

With Chapter 7 Season 1 freshly underway post zero hour live event, you’ve got about three months to max out your Battle Pass before the island transforms. Expect a massive live event bridging the seasons, new collabs, weapons, and skins galore.

Official 2026 Season Roadmap

Epic’s Trello spill reveals the full slate of major drops:

SeasonRelease Date
Ch. 7 S2March 5, 2026
Ch. 7 S3April 30, 2026
Ch. 8 S1Nov 28, 2026

Leaks & Rumors: Norse Mythology Takeover?

Dataminers are buzzing with unconfirmed scoops pointing to a Norse mythology theme, think Viking raids, Ice Kings, and godly bosses storming the map.

  • Theme Vibes: Nordic gods, frozen realms, and epic lore ties.
  • Collab Dreams: Kratos from God of War primed for a Norse perfect storm.
  • Skins Teased: Suspected Battle Pass outfits with Viking flair and remixes.
Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.