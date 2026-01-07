When is the next season of Fortnite?

Epic Games has lit the fuse on Fortnite’s 2026 hype train via its official Trello roadmap, locking in Chapter 7 Season 2 for March 5, 2026.

With Chapter 7 Season 1 freshly underway post zero hour live event, you’ve got about three months to max out your Battle Pass before the island transforms. Expect a massive live event bridging the seasons, new collabs, weapons, and skins galore.

Official 2026 Season Roadmap

Epic’s Trello spill reveals the full slate of major drops:

Season Release Date Ch. 7 S2 March 5, 2026 Ch. 7 S3 April 30, 2026 Ch. 8 S1 Nov 28, 2026

Leaks & Rumors: Norse Mythology Takeover?

Dataminers are buzzing with unconfirmed scoops pointing to a Norse mythology theme, think Viking raids, Ice Kings, and godly bosses storming the map.