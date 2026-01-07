When is the next season of Fortnite?

Epic Games has lit the fuse on Fortnite’s 2026 hype train via its official Trello roadmap, locking in Chapter 7 Season 2 for March 5, 2026.
With Chapter 7 Season 1 freshly underway post zero hour live event, you’ve got about three months to max out your Battle Pass before the island transforms. Expect a massive live event bridging the seasons, new collabs, weapons, and skins galore.
Official 2026 Season Roadmap
Epic’s Trello spill reveals the full slate of major drops:
|Season
|Release Date
|Ch. 7 S2
|March 5, 2026
|Ch. 7 S3
|April 30, 2026
|Ch. 8 S1
|Nov 28, 2026
Leaks & Rumors: Norse Mythology Takeover?
Dataminers are buzzing with unconfirmed scoops pointing to a Norse mythology theme, think Viking raids, Ice Kings, and godly bosses storming the map.
- Theme Vibes: Nordic gods, frozen realms, and epic lore ties.
- Collab Dreams: Kratos from God of War primed for a Norse perfect storm.
- Skins Teased: Suspected Battle Pass outfits with Viking flair and remixes.