Warframe Lands on Nintendo Switch 2 eShop with Cross-Save Support

Warframe is now available on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop, with Digital Extremes launching a dedicated native version of the free-to-play action game.

The release arrives alongside The Shadowgrapher, the game’s first major update of 2026, rolling out across all platforms simultaneously.

Critically for anyone already deep into the Origin System on another platform, the Switch 2 version launches with full cross-platform save and cross-platform play support from day one.

Warframe Cross-Save on Switch 2: How It Works

Cross Platform Save and Cross Platform Play connects Switch 2 players with everyone across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android, and the original Nintendo Switch.

That means your entire account – progress, loadouts, resources – carries over if you’re moving from another platform, and you can squad up with friends regardless of what hardware they’re on.

It’s worth noting the Switch 2 version is a separate app from the original Switch version.

Players who’ve been running Warframe via backwards compatibility on Switch 2 will need to download the new dedicated app from the eShop to access the enhanced version and features like Joy-Con 2 mouse control support.

The two versions do not share the same eShop listing.

Players who log in on Switch 2 through April 15, 2026 will receive the exclusive Ambimanus Pack, which includes a free Warfan weapon, cosmetics, and resource boosters.



Warframe Switch 2 Download Size and What to Expect

Clear some storage before you dive in – the Switch 2 version weighs in at 38.8GB, which is a hefty ask for early adopters still weighing up their digital versus physical game strategy on Switch 2.

The game is free-to-play, so there’s no upfront cost beyond the download.

The Switch 2 build brings meaningful technical upgrades over the 2018 Switch port: targeting 60 FPS (up from 30), 1080p resolution (up from 720p) in docked mode, DLSS support, volumetric lighting, higher-resolution textures, and faster load times.

For a game that’s been running for 13 years with over 85 million registered players, it’s a substantial glow-up for portable play.



What Warframe’s Arrival Means for Live-Service on Switch 2

Warframe is now live on eight platforms – Switch 2, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, iOS, Android, and PC – making it one of the broadest platform footprints of any live-service title in operation.

Rebecca Ford, Creative Director at Digital Extremes, put it plainly: “Warframe is officially live on every major gaming platform with full cross-play and save, which feels absolutely wild to say about a game in its 13th year.”

For Switch 2 adopters navigating an already competitive hardware landscape, landing a fully-featured, cross-save enabled live-service game at launch is a meaningful signal about the platform’s third-party support trajectory.

Ford added that Digital Extremes intends to be present on every future console platform as well – so this isn’t a one-off port, it’s a commitment.

GamesHub will continue tracking Warframe’s Switch 2 updates and The Shadowgrapher content rollout as Digital Extremes moves toward its next major content drop.

Warframe is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop, free-to-play.