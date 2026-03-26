Nintendo has officially announced a major change to how it prices first-party games on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Starting in May 2026, new Nintendo-published titles exclusive to the Switch 2 will feature different Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) for their digital and physical versions.

The policy kicks off with the upcoming side-scrolling platformer Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, set to release on May 21, 2026.

Pre-order listings already show the digital version available on the Nintendo eShop for $59.99, while the physical cartridge version carries an MSRP of $69.99 — a $10 premium for owning the game on a physical card.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pricing Policy Explained: Why Digital and Physical Will Differ

Nintendo addressed the change directly on its official website, stating that the new approach reflects the “different costs associated with producing and distributing each format.”

The company emphasized that the core gameplay experience remains identical whether players choose a digital download or a physical copy.

“Nintendo games offer the same experiences whether in packaged or digital format, and this change simply reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format and offers players more choice in how they can buy and play Nintendo games,” the statement read.

Nintendo also clarified in follow-up comments that physical game prices are not increasing overall.

Instead, the digital versions of these new Switch 2 exclusives will carry a lower MSRP compared to their physical counterparts.

Retail partners will continue to set their own final selling prices, so actual shelf or eShop prices may still vary due to discounts and promotions.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Sets the Precedent for Switch 2 Pricing

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book serves as the first real-world example of the new pricing model.

Previously announced at a standard $59.99–$69.99 range, the digital edition now sits at the lower end, while physical copies move to the higher tier traditionally associated with premium Switch 2 releases.

This marks a shift from the original Nintendo Switch era, where most first-party titles maintained the same MSRP across both formats (with retailers occasionally discounting physical copies).

The Switch 2 introduces more flexibility — and potentially higher costs for collectors who prefer cartridges.

What This Means for Nintendo Switch 2 Owners and Collectors

The pricing difference gives consumers more choice but could influence buying habits:

Digital buyers may enjoy a lower entry price, making it easier to grab new releases on day one without waiting for sales.

may enjoy a lower entry price, making it easier to grab new releases on day one without waiting for sales. Physical collectors will pay a premium for tangible cartridges, which many value for resale potential, shelf presence, and ownership without relying on Nintendo’s servers.

This change arrives as storage costs for microSD Express cards (required for larger digital installs on Switch 2) remain relatively high.

Some analysts note that the real-world cost difference between producing a cartridge and accounting for digital storage may be smaller than the $10 gap suggests, but Nintendo is framing the split as a reflection of distribution realities.

Retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, and Target have yet to list full pricing for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in many cases, but the pattern is clear: expect physical Switch 2 exclusives from Nintendo to carry a higher suggested price going forward.

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How Does This Compare to Other Platforms?

Sony and Microsoft have largely kept digital and physical pricing aligned for their console exclusives, though digital often sees deeper sales during promotions.

Nintendo’s move aligns more closely with some PC storefront strategies but stands out in the console space for explicitly separating the two formats on first-party titles.

The company has already experimented with variable pricing on Switch 2, with some titles like Mario Kart World sitting at a higher $79.99 tier across both formats.

The new policy adds another layer of variation specifically tied to format.

What to Expect for Future Nintendo Switch 2 Games

While the announcement focuses on new Nintendo-published exclusives, it remains unclear whether third-party publishers will adopt similar pricing splits.

Nintendo has not indicated changes to backward-compatible Switch games or existing Switch 2 titles already on the market.

Players can expect the policy to apply to major upcoming releases, potentially including future entries in the Mario, Zelda, and Pokémon series.

With Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launching in just weeks, the industry will soon see how the $10 difference affects sales and consumer sentiment.

Nintendo stresses that this is about offering more options rather than a blanket price increase.

For budget-conscious players, going digital on day one could save money.

For those who love collecting physical media, the extra cost may be worth it for the satisfaction of owning a cartridge.

GamesHub will continue monitoring the situation as more Switch 2 titles receive pricing details.

In the meantime, if you’re planning to pick up Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, check both the eShop and your preferred retailer once pre-orders go live to compare the final offers.