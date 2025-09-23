Monopoly is such a cornerstone of the board game world that it’s very likely you, or a member of your family, has a copy of it stashed away somewhere gathering dust. In fact, it might be that the version of the game in your possession has been handed down to you from family.

Whatever the case, if you do have an older edition of the game, there’s a chance that it might be of considerable valuable.

How Much Are Vintage Monopoly Games Worth?

As Monopoly turns 90 this year, editions that are fetching higher prices are decidedly rare.

The game has sold more than 275 million copies worldwide, and is translated into 47 languages. That of course widens the scope for valuable sets, but vintage boards and limited editions in mint condition can fetch hundreds, and even thousands of pounds.

Antiques specialist Kayleigh Davies highlights some of the more valuable versions of the game:

Franklin Mint Collector’s Edition – >£100 (sold in 2023 for £1,841)

East Grinstead – Rumoured to have sold in 2020 for £2,000

Editions made during Second World War with spinner instead of die – >£40 (sold for £70 in 2025)

Speaking on how to sell your game more effectively, Davies said that you should “check the age, the originality and condition of the item.”

“If you can verify its origin this will make it particularly valuable, sales receipts and dated packaging can help in this regard,” Davies added.

A Struggling Industry?

In some ways, there is more interest in board games than ever, due to the fact that they offer a way to spend time with friends that doesn’t involve a screen.

However, harsher economic condition, such as Donald Trump’s tariffs in the USA continue to have a detrimental impact on the industry.

Therefore, many players be in the market for cheaper second-hand games, even if in this case people might be buying older Monopoly sets to have their own chance at reselling them once the value increases.

How to Sell Vintage Monopoly Boards

If you are thinking about selling a vintage version of Monopoly, it’s important that it’s presented in the best way possible. This involves cleaning the board and doing your best to offer it in its complete form, with all of the pieces and additional material – otherwise it might struggle to appeal to those who are hoping to sell it on again in the future.