Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are giving the British archeologist some love, by giving players another chance to experience the very first Lara Croft adventure – kind of. We’re not speaking about the (fantastic) remaster of the original games, but about Tomb Raider Anniversary, which released in 2007 and is already a reimagining of Lara’s initiation.

Trophies for an unannounced Tomb Raider Anniversary PS4 port have surfaced online, sparking rumours that older versions of Lara Croft could arrive on newer hardware.

Tomb Raider remasters have been all the rage in recently, with Tomb Raider I-III and IV-VI collections dropping in the last two years.

2026 will also see an Amazon-produced Tomb Raider show, with Sophie Turner starring as Lara Croft



If the trophies are any indication that Tomb Raider Anniversary could be in development, it is likely it will land on both the PS4 and PS5.

This one’s definitely for fans who grew up raiding tombs and killing dinos on the original PlayStation, but also for newcomers.

Revisiting Lara Croft’s Very First Adventure – But Updated

When Legend first came out in the ancient year of 2006, it was one of many reimagining of the British tomb raider, and Anniversary was built on top of that same engine.



Instead of blocky polygons, you now got sleeker movement and expanded combat, as well as refined puzzle mechanics. The game still retains the iconic levels you came to love and bringing Anniversary to the PS4 and PS5 is just the next, logical step. True, the recent Survivor trilogy reinvented Lara for a new generation and took quite a few steps in a different direction, but this timeless classic deserves to be on the current – and last – generation of Sony consoles.

What Can Players Expect From the Re-Release on PS4 and PS5?

Even without major changes, the fact that Anniversary could be playable on PS4 and PS5 is significant, but we can’t help but feel like this title deserves a little more love. Backwards compatibility hasn’t always been a given, and many classic Tomb Raider titles are still locked on older systems.

For now, players could be in for either remastered gameplay that modernized Lara’s earliest quest, or it could well be just a port for newer consoles. Either way it will be complete with challenging puzzles, environmental storytelling, and the sense of discovery that defined the franchise.

Fans of Lara Croft can once again set out to uncover the secrets of her very first tombs – this time on today’s PlayStation hardware.