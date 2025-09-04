News > News > Culture

Amazon’s Tomb Raider Adaptation to Begin Production in 2026, Sophie Turner to Star

4 Sep 2025 10:55
Tomb Raider Show

Culture

Video game adaptations have been big business recently. HBO’s The Last of Us series, and Amazon’s Fallout adaption have both received wide-spread critical acclaim, and the latter are looking to continue their success. Amazon’s Tomb Raider show, slated to go into production next year, will star X-Men and Game of Throne’s Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

The series is being helmed by Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and is set to start filming in January with developer Crystal Dynamics serving as a producer.

Tomb Raider Show Details

The finer details of the series have yet to be revealed. Tt’s unclear what the setting and story will be, as well as crucially, what kind of tone it will be aiming for.

The original Tomb Raider games had a light and adventurous feel, while recent titles aimed to reinvigorate the series with the kind of grit that was very much in fashion when the reboot released in 2013.

Recent Tom Raider Adaptations

There have been on-screen adaptations of Tomb Raider as recently as 2018, with a movie that wove plot elements of all three recent grittier games.

This film was originally planned to have a sequel that was subsequently cancelled when the MGM rights to the franchise expired, and it’s since been stated that there will be another film (linked to the upcoming series) that will form a part of a Tomb Raider shared universe.

Amazon Game Adaptations

This news comes hot on the heels of the trailer for Fallout season 2, set to air in December of this year.

However, this isn’t the only other video game adaptation that Amazon has in the works; a Mass Effect show based on Bioware’s space RPG is set to be release, as well as a God of War adaption.

Ronald D. Moore of Star Trek fame is heavily involved with the latter production and has recently confirmed that the writer’s room is hard at work on the project, with the first season expected to consist of 10 episodes.

Moore confirmed that this would be an adaptation of the 2018 game, with some room for reinterpretation.

