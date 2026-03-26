Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition Reviews: Full Scores, New Features & Metacritic Roundup

Nintendo has launched Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, and the reviews are now in.

The enhanced version of the 2023 Switch classic brings new bosses, expanded multiplayer, a playable Rosalina, and minor technical upgrades to take advantage of the Switch 2 hardware.

Critics are largely positive about the core game but mixed on the value of the new additions, resulting in a solid Metacritic average of 86/100 across 41 reviews.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition Review Scores

Here’s how major outlets scored the new edition:

Metro – 10/10

– 10/10 Game Informer (Brian Shea) – 9.25/10

(Brian Shea) – 9.25/10 Sixth Axis (Steve C) – 9/10

(Steve C) – 9/10 IGN (Logan Plant) – 8/10

(Logan Plant) – 8/10 GameSpot (Steve Watts) – 7/10

(Steve Watts) – 7/10 Nintendo Life (Jim Norman) – 6/10

The wide spread reflects differing opinions on whether the new content justifies a full-price purchase for owners of the original game.

What’s New in Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Switch 2?

The headline addition is Meetup in Bellabel Park, a multiplayer-focused hub that introduces new chaotic co-op modes designed for different skill levels, both locally and online.

Reviewers highlight the “rollicking good time” these modes offer for families and groups of Mario fans.

Other enhancements include:

A fresh lineup of bosses described by IGN as “the best in any 2D Mario game”

Playable Rosalina as a new character

Minor single-player additions that flesh out the campaign

Nintendo has also delivered a resolution bump and smoother performance on Switch 2 hardware, though these upgrades are described as “mild” rather than transformative.

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Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2: Critic Reactions and Key Quotes

Praise for the base game remains extremely strong.

Game Informer called it “my favorite 2D Mario game in many years” and said the new package is “the best way to experience it” for newcomers.

Metro echoed this, noting the original was already “one of the best games on Switch” and the Switch 2 version makes it “very slightly better.”

Multiplayer is the standout feature for most reviewers.

GameSpot praised the “chaotic multiplayer action” that shines when playing with others, while Sixth Axis said the upgrade is “great if you’re going to take advantage of the multiplayer modes.”

On the flip side, solo players may feel short-changed.

Nintendo Life described the additions as “inoffensive but underwhelming” and gave the lowest score, while IGN and GameSpot noted that single-player extras don’t offer much playtime in isolation.

Is Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition Worth Buying?

The consensus splits clearly along ownership lines:

New players or those who skipped the 2023 original → Strong recommendation. The complete package delivers one of the best 2D Mario experiences available, now with improved visuals and extra content.

→ Strong recommendation. The complete package delivers one of the best 2D Mario experiences available, now with improved visuals and extra content. Existing Switch owners → More cautious. The new bosses and multiplayer modes are welcome but many critics feel they don’t justify the full price two-and-a-half years after the original launch.

Reviewers repeatedly note that the improvements are incremental rather than revolutionary — exactly what Nintendo has done with other Switch 2 “Edition” re-releases.

How Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Compares to the Original

The 2023 version was already a critical darling.

The Switch 2 Edition keeps everything fans loved — the Wonder Flowers, creative level design, and joyful platforming — while adding just enough new material to feel fresh.

Performance is noticeably smoother on the new hardware, and the multiplayer additions give families a compelling reason to revisit the Flower Kingdom together.

With a Metacritic of 86, Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition lands as a very good but not essential upgrade for most players.

If you’ve never played it, this is the definitive version.

If you already own the original, the decision comes down to how much you value the new multiplayer chaos and boss fights.

GamesHub will continue tracking all Switch 2 releases.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.