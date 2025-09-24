The age of the boomer-shooters has made a resurgence as of late and the renaissance doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

Steam are acknowledging this popularity by continuing their annual boom-shooter sale, with Boomstock 2025 well underway.



This celebration is all about fast-paced action, chunky weapons, no-nonsense level design and circle strafing with no end in sight. The sale itself includes a hefty discount of up to 80% on numerous titles, which makes it the perfect excuse to use that 4000$ gaming rig, only to have it display chunky polygons in a nod to the games of yesteryear.

Games Included in Boomstock 2025 Sale

The lineup for Boomstock 2025 has this particular boomer shooter fan grinning with glee. There are the obvious headliners, that even non-retro fans have heard of, such as Amid Evil, Ion Fury, Wrath and Dusk.

But there are other, maybe lesser known titles like Selaco and Cultic.



The coolest part of this discount fest however? Steam has also bundled some of these shooters together for even greater savings, encouraging players to build their own retro libraries without breaking the bank, and developers have put together their whole libraries into one, violent package.

With so many titles included, we’d be surprised, if you wouldn’t find something that’s to your liking.

If you’re looking for something akin to Hexen? Pick up Graven or Witchhaven I & II. Want something more immersive sim-like? Blood West is there for a huge discount. Our personal tip, however? Fallen Aces, seriously. This one is a noir gangster style boomer shooter that oozes with style and we couldn’t stop playing it and praying for Episode 2 to come out sooner rather than later.

When is Boomstock 2025?

Steam’s Boomstock 2025 sale runs from September 23, right the way through to September 27, giving fans plenty of time to pick up a steal.

If you’ve been meaning to explore the genre, there really has never been a better time than during Boomstock 2025. Prices are at their lowest, and the curated nature of the sale makes it easy to find games worth your time, especially since developers have bundled their games together for your convenience.

For veterans, it’s also a chance to finally pick up that one title you’ve had on your wishlist since early access – let’s hope your game of choice is out by the time you’re reading this.

Given how often these shooters end up with glowing community mods and post-launch support, buying during Boomstock also feels like an investment into games with long tails. Considering the discounts, even experimenting with a lesser-known title is low risk and high reward.