A Splinter Cell show inspired by Tom Clancy’s popular video game of the same name is set to be released by Netflix later this year.

Quality video game adaptations are abundant at this moment in time, with The Last of Us winning awards and Fallout gaining plenty of plaudits before its second season, it’s only natural that other gaming franchises want a piece of the pie.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch arrives on Netflix on October 14th, starring Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher and headed by Derek Kolstad, who is the creator of the John Wick movie series.

The Splinter Cell TV show will be animated, following in the footsteps of Castlevania and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and its latest trailer gives audiences a better idea of what to expect from the series.

Splinter Cell Show Premise

With any video game adaptation, there are a number of ways that it can establish itself.

It might look to be something set in the same universe but featuring an original story, as with the 2016 Assassin’s Creed movie. It could be a recreation of the original story of the game, an approach taken by HBO’s The Last of Us, or it might look to continue the storyline in some way.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch looks to be taking the latter approach, supposedly taking place after the 2005 game Chaos Theory.

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Details on the structure of the show are so far sparse, but it was reported by Deadline earlier this year that the show will have eight episodes, which is roughly par for the course when it comes to Netflix originals

In addition to this, the creatives stressed that Deathwatch would feature a slower, more deliberate pace than viewers might expect, wishing to buck the trend that many modern shows have citing the original 1995 Ghost in the Shell as a driving influence for the show.

Does Netflix Have Other Video Game Adaptations in Production?

Splinter Cell is the latest in a long line of Netflix video game adaptations.

Castlevania and The Witcher have already been mentioned, but the likes of Devil May Cry has proven hugely popualr, while reports suggests a new Assassin’s Creed series in the works.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was also a successful series, though their effort with Tomb Raider proved less popular. Still, with such a consistent number of releases, it’s arguably the case that their successes are being remembered more than their failures.