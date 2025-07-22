Rockstar and arguably Sony’s biggest ever release is just over a year away and there are constant rumours circulating around GTA 6.

The first trailers for GTA 6 all run on a base PS5 at 30 frames per second, but according to reports Sony and Rockstar could have something much bigger planned for the game.

While all of the content we have seen so far has been produced on 30FPS there could be some users who get to play on an enhanced 60FPS game.

WATCH: GTA6 first look on PS5

Rockstar and Sony looking to optimise performance

It has been over 12 years since the last Grand Theft Auto was released by Rockstar games so expectations are certainly high for the next title.

According to a reliable X leaker, Detective Seeds, Rockstar and Sony are looking to optimise GTA for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

X leaks from ‘Detective Seeds’ suggests GTA 6 could run on 60FPS

According to the leak GTA 6 will have multiple graphics presets but they will all run on 60FPS.

If true, the leak would suggest a new milestone for Rockstar Games and its products, with all of their previous games running on 30FPS at best.

Popular titles including Red Dead Redemption and GTA V both ran on 30FPS.

While the milestone would be a historic one for Rockstar Games and Sony, if GTA 6 is made available to users running on 60FPS it will only be on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

When will we find out more about GTA 6?

Rockstar Games are still yet to officially reveal any information about what the new game will run on but fans are certainly hopeful for the future.

If GTA 6 does end up running on 60FPS for the PlayStation Pro, Sony could open up all kinds of opportunities going forward.

For now, GTA fans will just have to wait and with an official release date of May 26 next year, the rumours and leaks will remain only that for now.