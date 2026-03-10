If you’ve been caught up in the cozy-crafting craze of Pokémon Pokopia on the Nintendo Switch 2, you aren’t alone.

As the highest-rated Pokémon spin-off in years, this “Animal Crossing meets Minecraft” sim has become an overnight sensation across Australia.

However, the game’s massive popularity has led to a frustrating situation for physical collectors.

If you’re looking to snag a copy, be warned: buying the boxed version from Amazon Australia right now might be a massive ripoff.

The Pokémon Pokopia Amazon Australia Price Hike Explain

Recent reports have highlighted a concerning trend on Amazon’s local storefront.

Due to widespread stock shortages at major retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Big W, Amazon has implemented “dynamic pricing” for physical copies of Pokémon Pokopia.

While the standard retail price at most Aussie shops is $85.00, Amazon has been spotted jacking up the price to $109.00 – and in some cases, third-party scalpers are pushing it even higher.

Even more frustrating for fans is that these “boxed” versions are actually Game-Key Cards.

This means that even if you pay a premium price for a physical case, there is no game cartridge inside – just a digital download voucher.

For many Aussie players, paying a $25 markup for a piece of plastic and a paper slip is simply not worth it.

Is Pokémon Pokopia Worth the Physical Premium?

Because Pokémon Pokopia uses the new Game-Key Card system for its initial launch, the benefits of “owning” a physical copy are slimmer than usual.

Unlike traditional Nintendo Switch cartridges that allow you to play offline without a massive download, these cards simply trigger a download from the eShop.

If you’re a collector who wants the box for your shelf, we recommend waiting for a restock at your local JB or Target rather than rewarding price gouging.

If you just want to get your Ditto-human hybrid started on their island life, the digital eShop version remains the most reliable (and often cheapest) way to play.

Best Pokémon Pokopia Prices: Where to Buy in Australia

To help you avoid the Amazon markup, we’ve tracked down the best current prices for Pokémon Pokopia across major Australian retailers.

Retailer Format Price Status Target Code in Box $85.00 Best Price (Check Local) Big W Code in Box $85.00 In-Store Only JB Hi-Fi Code in Box $89.00 Limited Stock The Gamesmen Code in Box $99.95 In-Stock Nintendo eShop Digital $109.95 Always Available EB Games Code in Box $109.95 Pricey (Try Trade-In) Amazon AU Code in Box $109.00+ AVOID (Inflated Price)

How to Get Pokémon Pokopia for the Cheapest Price

Currently, the best “pro-tip” for saving money on Pokémon Pokopia in Australia is to head to Target or Big W, where the game is consistently $24 cheaper than the RRP on the eShop or at EB Games.

If those are sold out, EB Games currently has a “Trade 2” deal where you can get the game for $49.00 when trading in two selected Switch or Switch 2 titles.

While the allure of the physical box is strong for the “shelfie” factor, don’t let FOMO (fear of missing out) lead you into paying triple digits for a download code on Amazon.

