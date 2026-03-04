A pink and purple whirlwind is sweeping through Tokyo Metro!

Why is Ditto taking over the Hanzomon Line?

The collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Tokyo Metro is built on two very deliberate – and very Japanese – reasons.

First is the visual synergy: the Hanzomon Line’s signature color is purple, which perfectly matches Ditto’s iconic lilac hue.

The second reason is a linguistic pun. In Japan, Ditto is known as Metamon.

When combined with the name of the train line, the event has been playfully rebranded as the “Hanzō-Mon Line” (半蔵モン線), leaning into the “mon” shared by both names.

⏰✨Pokémon Pokopia will release globally tomorrow and Ditto is appearing in different places of Japan pic.twitter.com/b9iIHGGNaT — MAGIKARP🦈💦 (@UniteVids) March 4, 2026

Where to find the Ditto flash event in Tokyo

If you are looking to snap a photo with the amorphous Pokémon, there are two ways to catch the action:

1. The “Ditto Trains” (In-Car Experience)

Two specific trainsets of the Series 18000 rolling stock have been completely “transformed.” Inside these cars, passengers will find:

Custom Train Handles: The hanging rings have been replaced with Ditto-shaped grips.

The hanging rings have been replaced with Ditto-shaped grips. Humanoid Ditto Ads: Large posters featuring the “human form” Ditto from the new Pokémon Pokopia game.

Large posters featuring the “human form” Ditto from the new Pokémon Pokopia game. Total Ad Takeover: Every single advertisement slot in these cars has been replaced with Ditto’s signature derpy expression.

2. Station Decorations and Pop-ups

If you aren’t riding the rails, you can still see the takeover at three major stops on the Hanzomon Line:

Shibuya Station: Featuring massive wall murals and floor stickers.

Featuring massive wall murals and floor stickers. Hanzomon Station: Where the “Hanzō-Mon” puns are most prominent.

Where the “Hanzō-Mon” puns are most prominent. Oshiage (Skytree-mae) Station: A major hub for tourists visiting the Tokyo Skytree.

Celebrating the launch of Pokémon Pokopia on Switch 2

This flash event isn’t just for show – it’s the primary marketing push for Pokémon Pokopia, which launches worldwide on March 5, 2026.

Unlike traditional Pokémon RPGs, Pokopia is a life-simulator (think Animal Crossing meets Stardew Valley) where players inhabit the body of a Ditto that has transformed into a humanoid form to live in a village of Pokémon.

The “uncanny” look of these humanoid Dittos has already become a viral meme on social media, fueled by the hashtag #メタモンいたもん (#DittoWasHere).

Event dates and how to visit

You’ll need to act fast if you want to see the transformation in person. The timeline for the event is staggered:

Station Decorations: Available until March 8, 2026 .

Available until . In-Train Advertisements: Running through March 15, 2026.

To access the platform displays at Shibuya or Oshiage, you will need a valid Tokyo Metro ticket or a PASMO/Suica card.

For the best experience, keep an eye out for the sleek purple Series 18000 trains; only two of them in the entire fleet carry the full Ditto interior.