PlayStation is rolling out its 30th anniversary celebrations, and with it all kinds of merchandise for fans to sink their teeth into.

One of the more eye-catching announcements sees a sleek PlayStation Reebok collab, bringing bundles of 90’s nostalgia with sleek sneaker designs.

The announcement revealed three different shoe designs, which are supposed to reflect and incorporate different colours and elements of the original PlayStation design. Purchase details are yet to be announced but it’s said that the limited time trainers are region-specific.

PlayStation Reebok Collab

Image: PlayStation

The Reebok PlayStation sneakers are themselves each different collaborations with region-specific retailers.

The first with END, the second with CNCPTS and the third with Beams, with each variant available through these different outlets.

This helps to detail the “region-specific” nature of the collaboration, with each outlet corresponding to the UK, the US (specifically New York) and Japan respectively.

That being said, the collaboration also offers a “30th Anniversary Stacking Box” that looks to include all three types of shoes, though this will only be available in limited quantities.

Purchasing details on all of these have yet to be revealed, so it’s currently unclear whether there will be some a pre-sale window to help manage demand.

The collab prices are also unclear, though if the limited time artbook available (more on that later) is anything to go by, they won’t be cheap.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Console

This is, of course, not the only announcement that Sony has made around this milestone.

The 30th anniversary of the console releasing in Japan was actually in 2024 instead of 2025 as it was in North America, so many of these celebrations have been spread out over the year.

For example, last year saw the release of different themes for PlayStation 5 users that reflected the different UIs of each PlayStation generation. In addition to this, there was also the limited time release of a 30th anniversary PlayStation 5 console that was designed with the same aesthetic and colour scheme of the original PS1 console.

There were other inclusions, like an artbook which features concept designs throughout the years of the console, and the addition of old game soundtracks to Spotify, but the official site states that there are still more announcements yet to come.

