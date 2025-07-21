Over 100 PlayStation games set to be removed from store in mass delisting

There will be over 100 PlayStation games removed off the store later this year and while most of the titles will be older games, some fan favourites are at risk of being taken away.

PlayStation is undergoing another mass clear-out but there will be no PS5 games under threat.

What games are PlayStation removing?

While there are no PS5 games being removed from the console, all of the titles are currently playable on newer consoles so most users will be impacted.

Japanese video game publisher, Entergram, is responsible for the mass removal of games that will officially leave the platform on September 30th later this year.

“We have decided to end sales of the packaged and downloadable versions of the following titles on September 30, 2025. We sincerely apologise to our customers, and ask for your understanding,” Entergram said. “If you are planning to purchase the titles, please purchase them as soon as possible.”

It is key to note that all of the games being taken down by Entergram are exclusive to the Japanese Playstation store and only gamers in Asia or those using a Japan VPN will be effected.

All of Entergram’s 106 PS4 and PS Vita games will be taken off the PlayStation store but with none of the games having online content, there shouldn’t be a widespread issue.

Entergram titles changing hands

The publisher explained that while 106 games will be removed there is still hope for some of those titles.

【重要なお知らせ】 平素よりエンターグラムの商品をご愛顧いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 この度、一部タイトルにつきまして「販売終了」および「販売移行」のご案内がございます。

日頃よりご愛顧いただいているお客様には、ご迷惑をおかけいたしますことをお詫び申し上げます。… — ENTERGRAM / エンターグラム (@entergram_info) July 18, 2025

Of the games being taken off the store by Entergram, 34 will return to PlayStation on October 1st after being purchased by other publishers.

PlayStation and Entergram haven’t given any explanation yet as to why the games are set to be removed.

While the mass delisting only effects certain users, the removal is a stark reminder of how fast the gaming landscape can change on consoles.