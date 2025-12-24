After the commercial success of 2021’s Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing us Mortal Kombat II in 2026. With the second movie focusing more on the Mortal Kombat Tournament, excitement is building for the martial arts fantasy film.

Simon McQuoid is returning to direct the movie, with many of the cast members from the first film reprising their roles. From the plot to the setting, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Mortal Kombat II movie.

Cast & Characters Making a Return

McQuoid did an excellent job with the first Mortal Kombat movie, which was a huge commercial success for Warner. With a $55m budget, Mortal Kombat earned over $84m at the box office, making a sequel inevitable. A second movie was subsequently announced by the studio in January 2022.

Alongside McQuoid, several familiar faces from the first movie are returning for Mortal Kombat II. The likes of Jessica McNamee, Ludi Lin, and Joe Taslim will reprise their roles, while Damon Herriman makes a return as a different character.

Karl Urban, the Dredd and The Boys actor, will play the part of the legendary Johnny Cage. Adeline Rudolph, Josh Lawson, and Tati Gabrielle have also joined the project to make it an all-star cast.

Mortal Kombat Tournament Taking Centre Stage

The Mortal Kombat Tournament plays a pivotal role in the franchise and will be the focus in Mortal Kombat II. Outworld’s Emperor, Shao Khan (played by Martyn Ford), is attempting to invade the Earthrealm, leading to a brutal Mortal Kombat Tournament in Outworld.

Johnny Cage will join forces to take on Khan and his crew in the ultimate tournament. Expect plenty of betrayals and heroic moments along the way. The story will dive deep into Outworld’s mythology and history.

The first film focused on Cole Young and how he became the chosen one to defend the Earthrealm from Outworld. Mortal Kombat II is a sequel to the 2021 film, continuing the story of the Earthrealm fighters.

Will Mortal Kombat II Be Worth the Wait?

Mortal Kombat II was originally set to release in October 2025. However, after the summer success of Superman, the studio reportedly switched to May 2026 in the hope that the film could replicate Superman’s triumphant return to the big screen.

October 2025 was also packed with top releases, including TRON: Ares, Black Phone 2, and The Smashing Machine. Therefore, Warner Bros. wanted to avoid conflict as much as possible. The long-awaited Mortal Kombat II trailer was incredibly well received, prompting Warner to aim for a prime release slot.

Fans are hoping that Mortal Kombat II will be worth the wait. Nevertheless, the first Mortal Kombat film was a giant hit with the critics and fans, and the sequel is shaping up to be another blockbuster movie for Warner Bros. Pictures.