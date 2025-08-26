The popular online slot game provider Aristocrat has revealed their Mo’ Mummy Valley Of Riches will now be available on the Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey.

Mo’ Mummy Valley Of Riches Live For New Jersey Players

Mo’ Mummy Valley Of Riches is a popular slot game that provides free games, cash collect and a match-three jackpot, which allows players to link-up symbols to win one of the many fixed jackpots on offer.

And it’s been announced this week the game will debut on the Hard Rock Bet betting site in New Jersey.

This adds to the Whitney Houston slot machine that was added to the New Jersey Hard Rock Bet casino library earlier in August.

Mo’ Mummy Valley Of Riches Join Over 3,000 Titles at Hard Rock Bet New Jersey

Aristocrat Interactive’s Mo’ Mummy Valley Of Riches will join over 3,200 digital titles in New Jersey on the Hard Rock Bet Digital site.

Rich Criado Hard Rock Bet VP of Casino said “We’re excited to add Mo’ Mummy Valley of Riches to Hard Rock Bet Casino.”

“It’s a fun, high-energy title that blends familiar mechanics with a fresh theme. We’re continuing to grow one of New Jersey’s largest game lineups and deliver the entertainment our players expect.”

With the Mo’ Mummy Valley Of Riches online slots machine game offered on both desktop and mobile via Hard Rock Bet.

Back in June, Hard Rock Bet also revealed their new loyalty program called ‘Legendary Reward Drops’ – which benefits players with immersive rewards experiences.

With guaranteed weekly promotions and benefits for users based on betting activity each month.