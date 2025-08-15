Top New Jersey betting app- Hard Rock Bet Casino – has revealed this week they will be launching the IGT PlayDigital Whitney Houston slot machine to their online players – joining their other 3,200 titles.

Whitney Houston Slot Machines To Appear On Hard Rock Bet Casino App

US singer Whitney Houston will now be seen all over the Hard Rock Bet Casino online in New Jersey – with the news the IGT PlayDigital machines will launch at the gambling site.

Despite passing away back in 2012, Whitney Houston songs remain a stable diet for music fans around the world and, of course, in her homeland of America.

Which is why – even though online slot machines are nothing to do the music industry, the branded titles with the Houston name have been a popular addition to gaming sector around the US.

With players hoping the ‘Million Dollar Bill’ artist can inspire a similar mega payout when it comes to playing these slots.

The next betting site to join the Houston slots bandwagon is the Hard Rock Casino in New Jersey – with the title previously on the gaming floor at Hard Rock Atlantic City.

This Whitney Houston online slots machine will offer a range of exciting features and bonuses, with the content all licensed to the singer’s image rights and music.

The latest addition will join the 3,200 online titles already on the IGT Digital catalogue.

Hard Rock Bet VP Rich Criado said “A Whitney Houston slots game belongs on Hard Rock Bet Casino. This game blends a beloved global icon with engaging slot mechanics to create an experience our players will love.”

The New Jersey introduction will see players looking to mirror the big jackpot slots win in Las Vegas, when a lucky gambler scooped $599k on another Whitney Houston slot machine.

This latest collaboration also comes off the back of a series of added titles on the New Jersey app.

Hard Rock Bet Official Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sportsbook Partner

While earlier this month, Hard Rock Bet was also unveiled as the official sportsbook partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – signing in a multi-year deal.

This includes digital campaigns, in-stadium signage and exclusive fan promotions for the upcoming 2025/26 NFL season.

The coalition follows other content-driven enterprises – including the Liberty Fortune slot release with Bragg Gaming, a tie-up that was Hard Rock Bet’s first exclusive title since they penned their increased deal.