Excitement is palpable for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 this December. The eagerly anticipated action-adventure game is set to be a big hit for Nintendo.

To some surprise, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is not a Switch 2 exclusive, with the original Switch getting some much-deserved love. How will the two versions differ in terms of graphics, performance, and game modes?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Switch vs. Switch 2

Better Resolution & Visuals

Although both games will follow the same story mode, the graphics will differ massively. The Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch version is fine-looking, but the Switch 2 edition takes it to another level with stunning scenery and character models.

Visual fidelity stands out in first-party Nintendo games, and the Switch 2’s graphical performance has wowed so far. Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World have stunning graphics, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will follow that trend.

The Switch 2 version will offer two graphical choices, favouring resolution or performance. Quality Mode will allow players to play at 4K resolution at 60 fps while docked to a TV.

Performance Mode prioritises 1080p but allows for 120 fps – of course, your display will need to support 120 fps to take advantage of the superior technology.

Handheld gamers are also spoilt for choice with two graphical modes. You can get 720p at 120 fps in Performance Mode and 1080p at 60 fps in Quality Mode. Either way, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will stun in docked and handheld, whether opting for quality or performance.

Enhanced High Dynamic Range (HDR) Support

Having high resolution and solid frame rates is excellent, but HDR support could be the real winner in a game so striking. The Switch is not compatible with HDR, but the Switch 2 has a 450-nit HDR display.

With Metroid Prime 4: Beyond being an exclusive Nintendo Switch title, we fully expect Nintendo to implement High Dynamic Range in the right way. Getting HDR right in video games can be tough for developers, with Donkey Kong Bananza even struggling at times.

If you have an OLED TV, the new Metroid game could look dazzling. The stunning contrast of colours and incredible black levels would suit the game’s aesthetics perfectly.

Without being a killer feature, having HDR on the Switch 2 version certainly gives it the edge. Having said that, the Nintendo Switch OLED could end up having the nicest visuals due to its stunning screen, even without HDR.

Upped Frame Rates in Performance Mode

Most gamers side with performance over visuals, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will give you graphical options. Even though Quality Mode will make the game dazzle that little bit more, Performance Mode could be the way to go.

Playing games at 120 fps is a treat, especially fast-paced action-adventure shooters. Metroid is the perfect title to be played at higher frame rates, and having the option in handheld is a bonus.

Many gamers believe that once you opt for higher frame rates over graphical fidelity, it’s tough to switch back. Smoother motion, better responsiveness, and lower input lag all enhance your gaming experience.

Still, 4K at 60 fps is also nice, and it’s great to have the options available. Even 1080p at 60 fps is impressive on a handheld, but playing at 1080p at 120 fps on the big screen could be the ultimate way to enjoy Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

More Controller Options, Including Mouse Support

The Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 version offers multiple controller options. You can play the traditional way in handheld or with a Switch 2 Pro Controller. Both ways will give you the advanced HD Rumble 2 features, which are not available on the original Switch.

The biggest upgrade is mouse support, allowing players to use mouse controls similar to what PC gaming offers. Using a mouse can give certain players an advantage when it comes to aiming, shooting, and general movement.

Faster Loading Times

One thing we can all appreciate is faster loading times. With a 10x increase in graphical performance, a better CPU, and a more advanced chipset, expect much faster loading times on the Switch 2 compared to the original Switch.

Metroid Dread has around 40% faster loading times on Switch 2, and we could see something similar with Prime 4. With the game being one of Nintendo’s most ambitious, even on the Switch 2, the Switch 1 could struggle with loading times. The Nintendo Switch 2 is surging, and games as big as Metroid will only enhance its reputation.

Switch 2 Upgrade Pack Available for Original Switch Owners

Nintendo has offered remasters and upgrades for original Switch games for the Switch 2, though some are paid while others are free. In Metroid Prime 4’s case, Nintendo will offer an upgrade pack on the Switch 2 for owners of the Switch 1 game.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack will be an enhanced version, with improved visuals and frame rates. The upgrade price has yet to be confirmed, though rumours suggest it will cost a small fee. Nevertheless, having the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 version down the line is a smart move by Nintendo.