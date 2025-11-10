News > News > Xbox

Nintendo Switch 2 Surges Ahead of PS5 and Xbox, Securing Spot as Gaming’s Top Seller

10 Nov 2025 13:07
Jamie Davis
switch ps5 xbox

Business

Share Icon

Five Months In, and Already Crushing the Competition

It’s been just five months since Nintendo unleashed the Switch 2 on eager gamers worldwide, and despite early grumbles over a slim launch lineup and a premium price tag, the hybrid powerhouse is proving doubters wrong in spectacular fashion.

Debuting on June 5, 2025, the console faced its share of launch day scrutiny. Yet, Nintendo’s latest earnings report covering the period ending September 30, 2025 paints a picture of triumph. Over 10.36 million Switch 2 units have flown off shelves, with flagship titles Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza racking up 9.55 million and 3.49 million sales, respectively. This blistering start has fans and analysts alike pondering: Could this be the dawn of the all time best selling console?

(Image sourced via the BBC)

The All Time Sales Pantheon

To grasp the Switch 2’s lofty ambitions, consider the legends it aims to eclipse. Reigning supreme is Sony’s PlayStation 2, a millennial icon from March 2000 that amassed a jaw dropping 160.63 million units sold.

Nintendo’s own heavy hitters trail closely, the Nintendo DS with 154.02 million, and the original Switch still a cultural juggernaut at 154.01 million. Rounding out the elite are the Game Boy and Game Boy Color combo (118.69 million), PlayStation 4 (117.2 million), the original PlayStation (102.49 million), Wii (101.63 million), PlayStation 3 (87.4 million), Xbox 360 (84 million), and Game Boy Advance (81.51 million). The Switch 2? It’s got a long road ahead, but at this clip, it’s not just keeping pace it’s accelerating.

Launch Day Dominance: PS5 and Xbox Left in the Dust

Early benchmarks tell a stark tale of outperformance. In its first five months, the Switch 2 has shifted 10.36 million units a figure that spells trouble for Sony and Microsoft. The PS5, for comparison, managed 7.8 million in the equivalent window. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S fares even worse, with estimates pegging sales between 2.8 million and 5.8 million over the same stretch.

Even against its predecessor, the Switch 2 shines brighter: The original took a full nine months to crack the 10 million mark. If momentum holds, Nintendo’s sequel isn’t just succeeding it’s redefining success.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

Related News

Turkish Football Federation
?>
News

Turkish Football In Chaos After 1,024 Players Are Suspended In Betting Scandal

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended 1,024 of its players including 27 from the Super Lig as it continues…

Jim Munro
marvels rivals season 5
?>
News

Marvel Rivals Unleashes Season 5 Trailer: Rogue and Gambit’s Wedding Crashes into Chaos

Excitement is building in the Marvel Rivals community as NetEase Games drops the official trailer for Season 5, confirming the…

Jamie Davis
battlefield 6
?>
News

Battlefield 6: Top Sniper Rifles Ranked from Best to Worst

Sniper rifles stand out as the ultimate choice for players in Battlefield 6 who thrive on accuracy and long-distance takedowns.…

Jamie Davis
Flashcore
?>
News

Flashscore Hits Goal With 155m Monthly Users And Passes 400m Downloads

Flashscore’s business is to report goals and now the live scores and media app is cheering one of its own.…

Jim Munro
warner bros fornite
?>
News

Fortnite Leak: Warner Bros. Mode Brings Tackle, New Physics, and Ranked Play

Buckle up, Fortnite faithful leaks are heating up the island with whispers of a massive Warner Bros. game mode dropping…

Jamie Davis