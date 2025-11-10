Nintendo Switch 2 Surges Ahead of PS5 and Xbox, Securing Spot as Gaming’s Top Seller

Five Months In, and Already Crushing the Competition

It’s been just five months since Nintendo unleashed the Switch 2 on eager gamers worldwide, and despite early grumbles over a slim launch lineup and a premium price tag, the hybrid powerhouse is proving doubters wrong in spectacular fashion.

Debuting on June 5, 2025, the console faced its share of launch day scrutiny. Yet, Nintendo’s latest earnings report covering the period ending September 30, 2025 paints a picture of triumph. Over 10.36 million Switch 2 units have flown off shelves, with flagship titles Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza racking up 9.55 million and 3.49 million sales, respectively. This blistering start has fans and analysts alike pondering: Could this be the dawn of the all time best selling console?

(Image sourced via the BBC)

The All Time Sales Pantheon

To grasp the Switch 2’s lofty ambitions, consider the legends it aims to eclipse. Reigning supreme is Sony’s PlayStation 2, a millennial icon from March 2000 that amassed a jaw dropping 160.63 million units sold.

Nintendo’s own heavy hitters trail closely, the Nintendo DS with 154.02 million, and the original Switch still a cultural juggernaut at 154.01 million. Rounding out the elite are the Game Boy and Game Boy Color combo (118.69 million), PlayStation 4 (117.2 million), the original PlayStation (102.49 million), Wii (101.63 million), PlayStation 3 (87.4 million), Xbox 360 (84 million), and Game Boy Advance (81.51 million). The Switch 2? It’s got a long road ahead, but at this clip, it’s not just keeping pace it’s accelerating.

Launch Day Dominance: PS5 and Xbox Left in the Dust

Early benchmarks tell a stark tale of outperformance. In its first five months, the Switch 2 has shifted 10.36 million units a figure that spells trouble for Sony and Microsoft. The PS5, for comparison, managed 7.8 million in the equivalent window. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S fares even worse, with estimates pegging sales between 2.8 million and 5.8 million over the same stretch.

Even against its predecessor, the Switch 2 shines brighter: The original took a full nine months to crack the 10 million mark. If momentum holds, Nintendo’s sequel isn’t just succeeding it’s redefining success.