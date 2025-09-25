After successfully remaking a game that many consider the best in the series, Konami has announced that a Metal Gear Solid Delta multiplayer mode will launch in October.

Despite worries fears that the developer are slipping back into its old ways of how it treated the franchise after Kojima – notably with Metal Gear Survive – it is largely viewed as the next step in Snake Eater’s evolution.

Konami has also announced that the arrival of the ‘Fox Hunt’ mode will not come with micro-transactions, which many are considering a pleasant surprise. A less pleasant surprise, though, is that it the multiplayer mode will not support cross-play.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Multiplayer

The game mode in question sees players pitted against each other in a hide-and-seek style of gameplay, that forces them to utilise stealth tactics to come out on top. This was detailed in an update by Konami which included screenshots, gameplay and a description of how it would work.

This isn’t the first time that the series has dabbled in multiplayer, even outside of the poorly received Metal Gear Survive.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots was released alongside a multiplayer mode called Metal Gear Online, and a new version of that multiplayer mode was included with Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.

In that respect, this might be considered the latest in that lineage. For Delta’s multiplayer mode, there are two main games where the player must use all the tools at their disposal to avoid being detected and accomplish objectives.

Next Metal Gear Solid Game

While this is an additional game mode for a pre-existing single-player game, how well it does with audiences might determine what comes next for the franchise.

While the positive reception to Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater might suggest that more remakes are on the way, any new original content would be controversial due to the absence of famed director Hideo Kojima – who now has his own upcoming project Physint.

While the more successful and iconic entries in this franchise have always been the narrative driven, single-player titles, it might be difficult for Konami to wade into those waters without drawing a lot of scrutiny and comparisons.

However, due to the poor reception of Metal Gear Survive, learning lessons with this new multiplayer mode through updates and tweaks might help to set the stage for what’s next.