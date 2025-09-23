Hideo Kojima has revealed some further details about his upcoming project for the PlayStation, Physint.

Described as a tactical espionage game in a similar vein to the Metal Gear series, Kojima had no in-game footage to show, saying the project was still in its early stages, but showed some concept art, revealed several cast members, and also displayed some new graphical work from the game engine.

Cast for Hideo Kojima’s Physint Announced

“It’s still conceptual, so making characters and stuff and thinking about casting. It’s just a start,” said Kojima, speaking at an event to celebrate Kojima Productions’ tenth year.

Kojima revealed that he could not reveal the main character because the Screen Actors Guild strike disrupted casting. However, several actors were then revealed sharing messages on screen. Charlee Fraser, Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok) and Minami Hamabe.

Kojima said he saw Charlee in Mad Max: Furiosa, while he had already worked with Don Lee in Death Stranding 2. On Hamabe, who appeared in Godzilla Minus One, Kojima said he was a longstanding fan of the actress and “finally, finally, she said yes.”

Physint Will Be Hideo Kojima’s Most Advanced Game

Kojima also said the game would be more technologically advanced than another of his upcoming projects, OD: Knock, due to the later development cycle. The game will be built on a more advanced version of the Decima engine used for Death Stranding.

Before showing off some of the new techniques used for skin textures in the game, Kojima said: “It’s the next stage tactical espionage action game. So we’ll be using technology even further than OD because it’s in the future.”

Kojima had previously pledged to use technology to bring games closer to movies when speaking about the title last year, saying: “If your mother walks in on you playing this game, she’ll think you’re watching a movie. I’m not sure how far we can take it yet.”

The segment on Physint starts at the 2:16:00 mark in the full livestream recording below.