Konami has confirmed that the ‘Fox Hunt’ multiplayer mode on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Easter, which is due for release on August 28, will not support cross-play.

With the release of Metal Gear Solid 3’s remake right around the corner, anticipation is high for how it’s going to be received.

On the one hand, the visuals of the game are undoubtedly impressive, and the fact that Konami is lifting the review embargo a week before release speaks to a high level of confidence. On the other hand, there has been a lot of scepticism from audiences about the lack of involvement from original director Hideo Kojima, due to the circumstances under which he and Konami parted ways.

This latest news adds more fuel to the fire of discussion, especially as it pertains to the original content being released for the remake — a multiplayer mode called Fox Hunt.

What is Fox Hunt?

Fox Hunt will be new to the remake, having not featured in the original 2004 release, and is an online mode where two teams of players play against each other.

One team must use the environment to disguise themselves, while the other has to try to find and eliminate them. It was also announced that Fox Hunt wouldn’t launch at the same time as the rest of the game in August 2025, instead coming out closer to the end of the year.

This is a similar approach to how Rockstar’s GTA Online and Red Dead Online were released in relation to their single-player titles.

Why Doesn’t Fox Hunt support Cross-Play?

A translation from the official Metal Gear Solid: Delta account on X stated that “cross-play between different platforms will not be supported.”

Due to the lack of details around this confirmation, it’s possible that it’s something that could be implemented further down the line, provided that the mode is popular enough.

Different versions of the game have unique features, though, such as the original Snake vs Ape Escape mini-game being present in the PS5 version, while it being changed to Snake vs Bomberman on Xbox due to licensing issues.

Konami’s Approach to Metal Gear Solid

With the franchise now out of the hands of its original creator, players might be looking to Fox Hunt, as a way of determining what the future might hold for the series.

After the poor performance of Metal Gear Survive in 2018, audiences might be wary of Konami’s approach. However, the company has shown more commitment to revisiting its classic single-player catalogue in recent years, with the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake being indicative of that.