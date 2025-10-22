MERKUR Ready To Launch New UK Casino In Milton Keynes

MERKUR Casino has confirmed that its state-of-the-art gaming and entertainment venue in Milton Keynes will open for business on November 1, continuing its ongoing programme of expansion in the UK.

The site within the Xscape leisure complex in Milton Keynes has undergone a major renovation since the original Casino MK closed its doors in April of this year.

The UK division of the MERKUR Group are specialists in creating land-based gaming, slot and bingo venues and acquired the premises after previous operators Aspers UK Holdings went into administration.

It has been an exciting time for the industry, with Genting announcing earlier this month that it would be opening a new casino at London’s Trocadero, while the London Hippodrome at Leicester Square has seen Paddy Power open the UK’s first land-based casino sportsbook.

What Will MERKUR Casino MK Offer?

The MERKUR Group is a family-owned business which was originally founded in Germany as the Gauselmann Group in 1957.

In 2012 it took over British company Praesepe which is known today as MERKUR Casino UK.

Among its properties is a MERKUR Casino in Aberdeen and it operates over 220 high street slots venues across the UK.

MERKUR has now expanded its UK casino presence with the acquisition of Milton Keynes Casino which first opened in 2013.

At that time, the site at Xscape was just the second large licence super casino to open in the country and MERKUR proposed that its new venture should operate at that same level.

Interior of the original Aspers Casino MK

In August, Milton Keynes City Council granted permission for a large casino licence transfer to the developer, who promised to deliver high-quality facilities while also generating local jobs.

With its licence secured, MERKUR quickly set about transforming the Casino MK site that stretches across 22,000 square feet.

About two thirds of that space is devoted to a new gaming floor, featuring 15 live tables, 72 slot machines and 26 electronic roulette tables.

Much of the remaining area is occupied by a large bar and event space for live shows, private functions and community-based gatherings.

It was a natural fit for the firm which had moved its UK headquarters to North Fourth Street in the town in February of last year.

The venture is creating 100 new jobs across gaming, hospitality and management and new employees will benefit from the company’s training programme, aimed at developing all the skills required to enjoy a long career within the business.

During Merkur Casino’s Milton Keynes Launch Day on November 1, there will be a variety of competitions for guests present on the night, with a number of local dignitaries, celebrities and social media influencers expected to be in attendance.

Top prizes include a £10,000 briefcase giveaway and a four-night stay in Las Vegas for two people.

MERKUR has over 220 slots centres across the UK and a casino in Aberdeen

Executive View On Casino MK’s Grand Launch

Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer at MERKUR Casino UK Ltd, said: “Our head office is based here in Milton Keynes, so this opening means a great deal to us.

“We’ve worked with local suppliers, created over 100 new roles and built a venue that reflects everything this city stands for; energy, innovation and community spirit.

“We’re proud to create these opportunities in our home city.

“We wanted to create something that genuinely stands out and a venue that feels exciting and welcoming, where guests can enjoy premium gaming, live entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere.

“Our goal is to offer an experience that sets a new standard for regional entertainment.

“We’re proud to create a venue that enhances Milton Keynes’ already vibrant nightlife and offers something new for the city’s leisure scene.”