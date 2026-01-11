News > PC

Major Fortnite leak shows Kizuna AI crossover

11 Jan 2026 5:55
Jamie Davis
Epic Games has officially confirmed its first ever VTuber crossover with Kizuna AI, the 2016 trailblazer who kickstarted the virtual YouTuber revolution through gaming, music, and variety content.

Outfits, back blings, emotes, Festival instruments, jam tracks, and more arrive in the Item Shop on January 16 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Win it free early via top duos in the Kizuna AI Cup (January 13, all platforms, up to 10 matches) snag the Kizuna AI Outfit and Wings Back Bling, perfect for grinding ahead of shop launch.

The packed lineup (prices estimated; full bundle ~2,800 V-Bucks):

  • Skins: Kizuna AI (1,500 V-Bucks, LEGO style), Jersey Kizuna AI (1,500 V-Bucks, LEGO style)
  • Back Blings: Kizuna AI’s Wings (300), Chibi AI-Chan (300), Lovely Kizuna (300), Voice of Love (300)
  • Pickaxes: Lovely Kizuna (500), Voice of Love (500)
  • Instruments (Festival): Lovely Kizuna Guitar (800), Voice of Love Mic (500)
  • Emote: Hello, Morning (500)
  • Wrap: Wrapped in AI (500)
  • Loading Screen: It’s Kizuna AI
  • Jam Track: Hello, Morning

Epic has expanded Fortnite crossovers with anime heavyweights like Hatsune Miku, Bleach, Attack on Titan, and My Hero Academia.

Future drops stay on the quiet side, but South Park’s Born in Chaos event dropped onto the Island January 9th.

